Rawnak Hasan to portray war hero Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni

Popular actor Rawnak Hasan is going to portray war hero and Bangabandhu's nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, in a tele-fiction.

The 50-minute long tele-fiction, "Bindu Theke Brittye," is an adaptation of the novel "Mohamanober Deshe" written by poet and lyricist Shahid Rahman. The author has also penned the screenplay of this project which will be directed by Shah Newaz Ripon.

"The shooting of the production is set to commence soon and it will be aired next year on a private television channel", said its director to the media.

Apart from Rawnak, popular actors Tanzika Amin, Dolly Zahur, Arman Parvez Murad, Pankaj Majumdar, and Noor Alam Nayan will portray different historical characters in the tele-fiction amongst others.

Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni was one of the nephews of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was the founder of Mujib Bahini Bangladesh Liberation Force-BLF, one of the major guerrilla forces of the Bangladesh Liberation War. He also founded Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, the youth wing of Bangladesh Awami League.

Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni is amongst the ones who were brutally killed along with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, on August 15, 1975.