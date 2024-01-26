TV & Film
Fri Jan 26, 2024 01:29 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 01:38 PM

Four Actors Equity members donate Tk 10 lakh for actors’ welfare

Photo: Collected

Four leading members of Actors Equity Bangladesh have donated a cumulative amount of Tk 10 lakh for the welfare of actors in the film, TV and OTT industry.

Actors Equity Bangladesh's President Ahsan Habib Nasim, General Secretary MM Kamrul Hasan Rawnak, Organising Secretary Saju Khadem, and Law and Welfare Secretary Urmila Srabonti Kar have donated Tk 2.5 lakh each. 

All the actors had previously earned this money as honorariums from a nationwide photography competition television programme titled "Tomar Chokhe Bangladesh".

Regarding their benevolent initiative, Actors Equity Bangladesh President Ahsan Habib Nasim, said, "We are planning to make a fund for the welfare of our actors. This is our first step toward a much bigger initiative. We want to do so much more for our actors, which will be initiated one by one."

Meanwhile, General Secretary MM Kamrul Hasan Rawnak said, "We all collaborated and arranged this fund to help those actors who are in dire need of our assistance."

