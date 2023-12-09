Rawnak Hasan aides co-artiste battling with cancer

Rawnak Hasan, General Secretary of Actors Equity Bangladesh, is earning accolades for his compassionate gesture, generously donating his entire prize money of BDT 1 lakh from a quiz program on a private TV channel to support his co-artiste Afroza Hossain, who is battling cancer.

The actor said that he is really happy to donate the prize money to his dear colleague Afroza apa, who is undergoing treatment in India.

Many celebrities are praising the actor for selflessly contributing the entire sum to assist his fellow artist.

Anisur Rahman Milon, who sadly lost his wife Polee Ahmed to cancer last year, penned a heartfelt status overflowing with admiration for his friend Rawnak.

"I am beyond words to express my pride in calling you my friend, Rawnak. Your unwavering dedication to television and film since 2000 speaks volumes. Your acting brilliance has surpassed so-called 'overrated' actors, a testament to your relentless hard work. Beyond being an artist, you are a human with a heart of gold," wrote the actor.

"You've stood resolutely by your co-artiste Afroza Apa, extending support for her medical expenses through the selfless act of donating your entire prize money. Rawnak, your support transcends the role of General Secretary; it's the gesture of an artist. Wishing Afroza Apa a swift and smooth recovery," he concluded.

Afroza Hossain was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year, and subsequently, the cancer spread to her spine. Initially treated at a local hospital, her deteriorating condition led to her transfer to Mumbai on December 3 for advanced treatment.

Afroza's family is struggling to bear the medical expenses in Mumbai.

Afroza Hossain reached out to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for financial assitantance a couple of months ago stating that it is very difficult for her to bear the cost of her medical expenses for cancer.

"I humbly request financial support from the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I believe she will not let me down upon hearing my plight. I earnestly draw the Prime Minister's attention, seeking hee wholehearted cooperation."