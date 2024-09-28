Somy Ali accuses Sonu Nigam of 'using her' to settle scores with Salman Khan

Somy Ali, former Bollywood actress and ex-girlfriend of Salman Khan, has accused celebrated singer Sonu Nigam of using her talk show to get back at her former partner.

In an Instagram post, Somy shared a lengthy video in which she hinted at Sonu Nigam's involvement without initially naming him. However, the caption to her post revealed it was indeed Sonu Nigam. She alleged that Sonu Nigam, who appeared on her talk show two years ago, later ghosted her when she attempted to offer him a professional opportunity in London.

The actress reflected on the start of her talk show and how impressed she was by Nigam's wisdom during the interview. "A couple of years ago, I started a talk show. I interviewed a couple of people, I won't name the people. But one of them spoke very intellectually, and he shared a lot of wisdom. I was literally bewildered and in awe of everything he was saying. I genuinely believed he was someone who believed in what he was preaching," Somy recounted in the video.

However, her admiration soon turned to disappointment. After the interview, Somy tried to reach out to Sonu Nigam, offering him a work opportunity in London, but despite her efforts, Nigam ignored her messages. "Later, I came to know that when I tried to reach out to him for his benefit, offering him a project in London, he completely dismissed my texts and WhatsApp messages," Somy said, hinting that the singer's intentions for appearing on her show were not as genuine as they had seemed.

Reflecting on the experience, Somy said she was puzzled by Nigam's sudden disinterest, especially after he had been so enthusiastic about participating in the talk show without any payment. "He was very eager, keen to come on the show, didn't charge us anything because we couldn't afford to pay anyone... We had just started, we didn't have any sponsors," she explained.

Eventually, the actress realised that Nigam's appearance on her show was motivated by his agenda to get back at Salman Khan. "This gentleman came on the show with a purpose. The purpose was to get back at someone that I was affiliated with in Mumbai back when I was 16 to 24," she revealed, pointing toward her past relationship with Salman Khan.

In her video, Somy detailed how her respect for Nigam quickly dissolved after he ignored her repeated attempts to communicate. "I tried three times... I left voice notes in Hindi, Urdu, English, any language I know, but this person refused to communicate with me," she said, adding that it left her feeling "duped".

In her post's caption, Somy didn't hold back her feelings. "This is what people are like and how they take advantage of you. @sonunigamofficial Then he makes videos of others who treated him poorly. 'I am shell shocked' is and would be an understatement. I had the utmost respect for this person," she wrote.

Somy expressed her disbelief at how Nigam could portray himself as a victim in other scenarios while behaving in such a manner toward her. "I was duped, and how is unimaginable. I am still in disbelief. Oh, by the way, this man who played me, is Sonu Nigam. Be wary. He likes to make videos about how he was used and abused. These kinds of people are sociopaths," she added, though she admitted, "I still love his songs though."

Summing up her disillusionment, Somy stated, "Just didn't expect him to stoop down to a sewage level."

Sonu Nigam has yet to respond publicly to these claims.