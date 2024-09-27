Anjan Dutt to bid farewell to theatre with ‘Aro Ekta Lear’

Anjan Dutt, the multi-talented Bengali artist known for his contributions to both music and cinema, has announced his final stage production, "Aro Ekta Lear".

As surprising as it is poignant, the announcement marks the end of a theatrical journey that began over five decades ago.

Dutt, a name synonymous with modern Bengali music and alternative cinema, started his career on the stage in the early 1970s. And despite his fame in other mediums, it's the theatre that he holds closest to his heart.

Taking to Facebook recently, the veteran actor-director shared a poster of his upcoming production and casually dropped the bombshell—this will be his last play.

Inspired by Shakespeare's "King Lear", "Aro Ekta Lear" is set to premiere in November, and Dutt believes it's the perfect piece to bring his theatrical career full circle. "When I perform this play in November, I will be 71 years old," Dutt said in an interview with an Indian newspaper. "I don't see myself just as a director. I act in the plays I direct. At my age, the physical demands of theatre are becoming too much, so I thought it was time to make this decision."

The final act

While he has no plans to stop filmmaking or music, Dutt explained that the specific energy and physical exertion required to perform on stage are simply unsustainable at his age. "I'm still performing in music shows, still making films, but theatre is a different beast. It demands an endurance I don't have anymore," he said candidly.

At a time when most artistes would rest on their laurels, Dutt continues to push the boundaries of his craft, but his farewell to the stage feels inevitable—though no less bittersweet.

Why 'King Lear'?

"King Lear", Shakespeare's iconic tragedy about power, madness, and aging, seems a fitting swan song for a man like Dutt. His adaptation, "Aro Ekta Lear" (Another Lear), brings his personal experience into the role.

"At this point in my life, I prefer to play characters close to my own age. I never liked playing older characters by simply dyeing my hair white when I was younger," Dutt explained.

The decision to weave Shakespeare into his final performance was deliberate. "If this is my last play, it makes sense to incorporate Shakespeare. His work has always inspired me, and 'King Lear's' themes resonate deeply in today's world," he added.

"A society riddled with corruption and fascism—that's what I see around me today," Dutt remarked. "These are the very issues Shakespeare addressed centuries ago in "King Lear". This play will reflect my own views on the political climate we find ourselves in."

While Dutt did not specify any particular political agenda, his past work suggests a director unafraid to hold up a mirror to society.

Despite this being his final stage appearance, Dutt shows no signs of slowing down in other creative pursuits. He's already a giant in the realms of music and cinema, where his name carries an enduring legacy. His most recent film, "Chaalchitra Ekhon" (Cinema Now), paid homage to the legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen.

However, "Aro Ekta Lear" will be a goodbye of sorts—a farewell to the raw, live energy of the theatre that made Anjan Dutt who he is today. For audiences who have followed his journey from the beginning, this will be a moment of reflection and appreciation.

"I'm not quitting the arts," Dutt reassured. "But I think it's time I step back from the stage. The body may be tired, but the mind is still raring to go."