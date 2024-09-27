Lana Del Rey marries long-time boyfriend

Lana Del Rey has tied the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, showing that love can truly be an adventure! The 39-year-old singer and her Louisiana partner officially wed in a private ceremony attended by family and friends in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, according to PageSix.

This follows the couple's recent sighting while acquiring a marriage license, as confirmed by the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court. The pair, who have known each other since 2019, recently made their relationship public after speculation started spreading.

The internet is buzzing with photos of Lana Del Rey walking down the aisle in a lovely white dress, accompanied by her father, Robert Grant. The newlywed couple had a picturesque outdoor wedding, where Dufrene, dressed in a black suit, vest, and brown leather shoes, awaited her at the altar.

According to TMZ, the "Summertime Sadness" singer obtained the marriage license at the Thibodaux courthouse earlier this week, giving the couple 30 days to formalise their union. Although rumours about their relationship have circulated since they were seen holding hands in London, this recent move indicates their connection is stronger than ever.

The singer's non-celebrity partner works as a captain at Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana, where he guides tourists through swamps and marshes, offering close encounters with local wildlife such as alligators, herons, egrets, and more than 300 bird species, according to the company's website, as reported by People.

The usually private Lana Del Rey fueled relationship speculation in August 2024 after a Reddit user posted a photo of her having lunch with Jeremy Dufrene in London. This was followed by a TikTok video showing the pair holding hands at the Leeds Festival.

She seemingly confirmed their relationship on September 7 when she appeared with her partner at model Karen Elson's wedding in New York City, alongside celebrities like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Online traces indicate that her connection with Dufrene dates back to 2019.