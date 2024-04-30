TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Apr 30, 2024 12:00 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 12:04 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Scooby-Doo live-action series in development at Netflix

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Apr 30, 2024 12:00 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 12:04 PM
Scooby-Doo live-action series in development at Netflix
Photo: Variety

Netflix is in talks to develop a live-action Scooby-Doo series, according to variety. The project, described as a one-hour drama, is reportedly close to securing a deal with the streaming giant, featuring a script-to-series commitment. 

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, it's confirmed to draw inspiration from the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Warner Bros. Television is set to produce, building on their recent success with the "Dead Boys Detectives" series on Netflix.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Leading the creative team are writers Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who will also serve as executive producers alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under their Midnight Radio banner. 

Additionally, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions will join as executive producers, as the company currently holds an overall deal with WBTV. Co-executive producers include Jonathan Gabay from Berlanti Productions and Adrienne Erickson.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the latest in a line of live-action adaptations of Scooby-Doo. Notably, the 2002 film "Scooby-Doo" starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini, along with Neil Fanning voicing Scooby, achieved significant box office success, grossing over $250 million worldwide. A sequel, "Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed," followed in 2004, grossing over $180 million.

Read more

Apu’s illustration refreshes 90s nostalgia on social media

In addition to live-action adaptations, the Scooby-Doo franchise has seen numerous animated iterations since its inception in the late 1960s, including various series and films. Most recently, Netflix aired the animated series "Velma," featuring Mindy Kaling as the voice of the iconic character.

 

Related topic:
Scooby-DooNetflix
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Animal’ OTT release: Legal dispute resolved, release date confirmed

‘Animal’ OTT release: Legal dispute resolved, release date confirmed

3m ago
Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ video game and collab with ‘GTA’,

Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ video game, collab with ‘GTA’

4m ago
Sunil Grover addresses past feud with Kapil Sharma

Sunil Grover addresses past feud with Kapil Sharma

1m ago
Shah Rukh Khan admires South Koreans, says 'Love You BTS'

Shah Rukh Khan admires South Koreans, says 'Love You BTS'

2m ago
Netflix’s 'Crashing Eid' unfolds like a festive fireworks

Netflix’s 'Crashing Eid' unfolds like a festive fireworks

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

হিটস্ট্রোকে এক সপ্তাহে ১০ জনের মৃত্যু

মারা যাওয়া ১০ জনের মধ্যে দুজন মাদারীপুরের। এ ছাড়া চুয়াডাঙ্গা, খুলনা, হবিগঞ্জ, রাজবাড়ী, ঝিনাইদহ, লালমনিরহাট, বান্দরবান ও চট্টগ্রাম জেলায় একজন করে মারা গেছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চট্টগ্রামের পথে এমভি আবদুল্লাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification