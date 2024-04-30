Scooby-Doo live-action series in development at Netflix

Netflix is in talks to develop a live-action Scooby-Doo series, according to variety. The project, described as a one-hour drama, is reportedly close to securing a deal with the streaming giant, featuring a script-to-series commitment.

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, it's confirmed to draw inspiration from the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Warner Bros. Television is set to produce, building on their recent success with the "Dead Boys Detectives" series on Netflix.

Leading the creative team are writers Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who will also serve as executive producers alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under their Midnight Radio banner.

Additionally, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions will join as executive producers, as the company currently holds an overall deal with WBTV. Co-executive producers include Jonathan Gabay from Berlanti Productions and Adrienne Erickson.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the latest in a line of live-action adaptations of Scooby-Doo. Notably, the 2002 film "Scooby-Doo" starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini, along with Neil Fanning voicing Scooby, achieved significant box office success, grossing over $250 million worldwide. A sequel, "Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed," followed in 2004, grossing over $180 million.

In addition to live-action adaptations, the Scooby-Doo franchise has seen numerous animated iterations since its inception in the late 1960s, including various series and films. Most recently, Netflix aired the animated series "Velma," featuring Mindy Kaling as the voice of the iconic character.