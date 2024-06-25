Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Join ‘Freaky Friday 2’ with original leads

Whispers of a new Disney movie featuring the iconic mother-daughter duo, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, have finally come to fruition. This OG duo, which presented audiences with the 2003 blockbuster comedy "Freaky Friday", was spotted back on set as Disney revealed the first sneak peek of "Freaky Friday 2."

According to Variety, Lohan and Curtis, reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman, aren't the only original cast members making a comeback in the official sequel.

The returning ensemble cast includes Mark Hammon (as Ryan), Chad Michael Murray (as Jake), Haley Hudson (as Peg), Christina Vidal Mitchell (as Maggie), Lucille Soong (as Pei-Pei's mom), Rosalind Chao (as Pei-Pei), and Stephen Tobolowsky (as Mr Bates).

Meanwhile, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, known as the lead in Netflix's hit series "Never Have I Ever", has officially joined the original stars from the 2003 blockbuster that grossed $160 million worldwide. Actors Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, and Sophia Hammons are also set to join the sequel film alongside her.

Nisha Ganatra, acclaimed for her directorial roles in "The High Note" and "Late Night", is set to direct the upcoming sequel taking over the director's chair from Mark Waters, who directed the previous instalment.

While the sequel's release date remains unconfirmed, Disney's recent social media teaser announced a 2025 theatrical release. However, other reports indicate that the film might debut exclusively on Disney+.