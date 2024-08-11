Disney announces new films and sequels

Recently, at D23, Disney's biennial fan event in California, major film announcements were made, including the reveal of the title for the third "Avatar" film, a new chapter in the "Star Wars" series, and the announcement of a sequel to "Freaky Friday".

Director James Cameron revealed that the next Avatar film, titled "Fire And Ash", will defy expectations in front of an audience of 12,000 present during the event. Meanwhile, Jon Favreau hinted at an upcoming "Star Wars" movie "The Mandalorian And Grogu", featuring Pedro Pascal.

Photo: Collected

Actors Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who headlined the 2003 smash hit "Freaky Friday", took the stage to introduce the sequel, "Freakier Friday", which is scheduled for a 2025 release.

"Avatar" director Cameron joined the stage with stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington.

The upcoming sci-fi epic, slated for a December 19, 2025, release, follows the groundbreaking 2009 "Avatar" and its 2022 sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water".

Cameron teased the crowd, stating, "The new film will be nothing like what you're expecting, but trust me, it's exactly what you've been waiting for."

Although he remained cautious, saying it was "too early" to share any footage, he did offer the audience a glimpse of some "stunning concept art," showing characters flying through the sky and surrounded by flames.

"We're diving into uncharted waters with new cultures, settings, creatures, and environments," he hinted.

"You'll be exploring much more of Pandora, the planet, like you've never seen before," Cameron promised.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis received a warm welcome with a standing ovation at the eighth D23 event, taking place from August 9 to 11 at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California.

Photo: Collected

Curtis shared her excitement for the sequel, "Freakier Friday", describing it as "even more fun and emotional" than their original 2003 film, which centres on a mother and daughter who swap bodies due to a magical Chinese fortune cookie.

Reflecting on their bond, Lohan said, "We've kept in touch over the years and have grown very close. It feels like we're picking up right where we left off, which is truly special."

Curtis, an Oscar winner, added, "We have so much love for these characters, for each other, and for all of you. Your connection to the movie and its story is why we're here today."

The duo also confirmed that Chad Michael Murray from "One Tree Hill" and Mark Harmon from "NCIS" will be returning to reprise their roles in the sequel.

The audience was treated to a series of images from the upcoming film, one of which showed Jamie Lee Curtis rocking a silver bob while driving Lindsay Lohan in a convertible. In this new instalment, Lohan's character, Anna Coleman, is now a mother herself.

The original "Freaky Friday", adapted from Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel, was first brought to the screen in 1976 with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris in the lead roles.

Shifting gears to the galaxy far, far away, executive producer Dave Filoni announced that production on the new "Star Wars" film, "The Mandalorian," kicked off a few weeks ago and is slated for a May 2026 release. "We're bringing Star Wars back to the big screen," Filoni said.

Meanwhile, Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter revealed that "The Incredibles 3" is officially in the works, with Brad Bird returning as writer and director for the next chapter of the beloved superhero family.

Jennifer Lee, director of "Frozen", also hinted at two more additions to the "Frozen" franchise, stating, "After 'Frozen 2', we still have questions... which is why it will take two films to answer them." She also unveiled the first concept art for "Frozen 3", which is expected in 2027.

Fans were given a sneak peek at a new song for the upcoming "Lion King" prequel titled "I Always Wanted a Brother." Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative genius behind "Hamilton," composed the song for "Mufasa: The Lion King" and expressed his joy at working with the film's director, Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins.

Meanwhile, "Toy Story" starrer Tom Hanks took the stage alongside a group of the original film's creators, including Pete Docter.

Photo: Collected

Since its debut in November 1995, "Toy Story" has become a cultural phenomenon, spawning three sequels, with a fourth instalment set for release in 2026.

Hanks, who voices the iconic pull-string cowboy Woody, delighted fans by sharing a printed list from February 1993 titled "Ideas for Woody's Pull-String Dialogue Lines."

Among the handwritten phrases was Hanks's famous line, "There's a snake in my boot."