Cartoon Network’s website closes, along with years of nostalgia

Cartoon Network, became a part of our childhood with shows like "Scooby-Doo", "The Powerpuff Girls", "Dexter's Laboratory" and numerous others — bringing all our favourite cartoons together.

Even without cable, fans could relive those memories by watching online for free. Sadly, Warner Bros, its parent company, has decided to shut down the official Cartoon Network website.

People who will visit the website now will be redirected to the company's Max streaming service. A pop-up notification informs users that a Max subscription is required to access their favourite cartoons.

The pop-up also read that fans can continue to watch the cartoons on Cartoon Network channel.

Without any prior notice, Warner Bros Discovery has suddenly decided to close the Cartoon Network website which was a beloved website for children globally.

This decision signifies a major transition for Cartoon Network. Since its launch in 1998, the Cartoon Network website was once a vibrant hub, offering full episodes and video clips from its cherished lineup, including shows like "Adventure Time", " Craig of the Creek", "The Amazing World of Gumball", "Teen Titans GO!" and "We Bare Bears" among others.

In addition to streaming content, the site also provided access to a variety of free games, featuring beloved titles like "Teen Titans GO!", "Adventure Time", and "Gumball".

The closure of cartoonnetwork.com follows just a week after Warner Bros Discovery announced that it will shut down the Boomerang classic cartoon streaming service on September 30. Subscribers, along with the entire content catalog, will be transitioned over to Max.

Boomerang used to showcase a beloved lineup of shows like "Scooby-Doo", "Looney Tunes", "Tom and Jerry", "Courage the Cowardly Dog", and "The Flintstones".

Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to shut down Cartoon Network seems driven by a desire to cut costs while encouraging fans to subscribe to Max. This follows a broader industry trend, as evidenced by Paramount Global's recent actions: earlier this summer, they removed a vast collection of content from Comedy Central's website and wiped the entire archives of MTV News and CMT from the internet.

Though Cartoon Network reassures fans that they can still engage with the brand through social media and the Cartoon Network app, the closure of the website marks a significant loss for those who used to stream it for free and easily accessible content.