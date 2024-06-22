Jennifer Lawrence to lead ‘Real Housewives’-inspired murder mystery

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in "The Wives", a thrilling murder mystery inspired by the dramatic flair of "The Real Housewives". In this film, Lawrence will dive into a world of feuds, day drinking, and extravagant living, until the plot thickens with a murder.

Apple Original Films secured the project amid intense competition. Lawrence will co-produce "The Wives" with Justine Ciarrocchi under her Excellent Cadaver production banner. The film is also being produced by Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominee Jeremy O Harris ("Zola", "Slave Play") and Josh Godfrey through their bb2 label. Currently in development, details about the plot and production schedule remain under wraps.

The screenplay for "The Wives" will be penned by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, writers of the Pulitzer Prize finalist play "Circle Jerk". The film marks a collaboration between Apple Studios and A24, who previously teamed up for the 2022 drama "Causeway", also starring Lawrence.

Apple and A24's partnership extends to other high-profile projects, including Spike Lee's "High and Low", a remake of Akira Kurosawa's film starring Denzel Washington. Their past collaborations feature "Steve! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces" by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, and Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth", featuring Washington and Frances McDormand.

Apple's upcoming releases boast an impressive lineup, including "Fly Me to the Moon" with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, "The Instigators" featuring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, and a Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Lawrence recently starred in the R-rated comedy "No Hard Feelings" and appeared alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in "Don't Look Up". She is also known for leading the cast of "The Hunger Games" series.