Apu’s illustration refreshes 90s nostalgia on social media

An illustration has jolted social media overnight. Those from the '90s can relate well, because the illustration includes quite a few iconic characters from the late '90s to the early 20th century, including popular stars, authors, singers, and cartoon characters from that time, depicted in this image.

From Humayun Ahmed to his iconic character Baker bhai, the illustration also includes legendary rock musician Ayub Bachchu, Hanif Sanket, Michael Jackson, Meena, Razu, and Mithu, the most popular cartoon characters from "Meena", Mr. Bean, characters from "Captain America", and Chacha Chowdhury, among many others. They were favorites who entertained audiences from kids to elders throughout the decade.

The picture that sparked so much discussion was created by Zahidul Haque Apu, also known as RJ Apu. This image was created for his batch reunion magazine.

"Through this picture, I've tried to capture the colourful pop culture of the '90s. We've depicted the characters who have changed our world of thoughts, those we've seen, and who've made us nostalgic. We've attempted to draw them. I couldn't have imagined that people would love the picture so much!" shared the artist.

Among many others, "Mohanagar" famed director Ashfaque Nipun also shared this artwork and wrote, "Apu, my talented friend, has beautifully captured my entire childhood and adolescence. Being a child of the '90s is such a fantastic feeling."