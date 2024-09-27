‘Maria’ trailer: Angelina Jolie channels the opera legend

Angelina Jolie steps into the shoes of opera legend Maria Callas in the first teaser for "Maria," the newest biopic by renowned director Pablo Larraín.

Netflix has unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for the film, which made its debut at the Venice Film Festival to widespread acclaim, earning an impressive eight-minute standing ovation.

Jolie and the film are positioned for significant recognition in the upcoming awards season.

Jolie portrays Callas, the celebrated Greek-American soprano who passed away at 53 from a heart attack. The trailer hints at a sweeping portrayal of Callas' life.

Photo: Vogue

Alongside Jolie, the film features an ensemble cast, including Valeria Golino ("Rain Man"), Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog"), Haluk Bilginer ("Winter Sleep"), Alba Rohrwacher ("My Brilliant Friend"), Pierfrancesco Favino ("World War Z"), Jeremy Wheeler ("The Crown"), and Rebecka Johnston ("Midsommar").

"Maria" is helmed by Pablo Larraín, known for his work on "El Conde," with the script penned by Steven Knight, the creator of "Peaky Blinders."

This marks the second collaboration between Larraín and Knight, who previously worked together on "Spencer," the Princess Diana biopic that garnered Kristen Stewart a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

In an earlier statement, Larraín expressed his excitement for the project, saying, "Bringing together my two greatest passions—cinema and opera—has been a dream long in the making. Collaborating with Angelina, an artiste both fearless and inquisitive, presents an incredible opportunity. It truly feels like a gift."

Angelina Jolie emphasised her commitment to honouring Maria Callas' life and legacy, stating, "I deeply respect the responsibility of portraying Maria's story. I will give everything I have to rise to this challenge."

The actress also expressed her admiration for Pablo Larraín, noting, "Pablo is a director I've respected for years. Having the opportunity to explore more of Maria's story with him, and through Steven Knight's script, is a dream come true."

Principal photography for "Maria" commenced in Budapest in October 2023, with additional scenes shot across Paris, Greece, and Milan.

The film is slated for a limited theatrical release on November 27, before making its streaming debut on Netflix on December 11.