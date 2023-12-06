Hollywood is not a healthy place to work, shares Angelina Jolie

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie expressed that if she were entering the entertainment industry in 2023, she likely wouldn't pursue a career as an actress. She mentioned a potential interest in acting on the stage than being ruled out of a Hollywood-centric life and career. According to her, Hollywood is not a healthy place to build a career in 2023.

"I wouldn't be an actress today," the Oscar-winner said. "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much."

Having endured relentless public scrutiny for over two decades, Jolie appears to have been significantly affected by the constant attention, especially intensifying after her divorce from Brad Pitt seven years ago. The pressure became so overwhelming that she observed a shift in her vocal registers during the production of the Disney sequel "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in 2018, compared to when she initially portrayed the fairy tale villain.

"My body reacts very strongly to stress," Jolie said. "My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell's palsy six months before my divorce."

Jolie mentioned that her current life in Los Angeles is devoid of much of a social life, primarily because of the unwelcome attention she attracts whenever she ventures outdoors. She also emphasised that she doesn't actively follow or pay attention to the media coverage surrounding her.

"I've just been around so long and there's been everything said," the actor noted. It's part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can," Jolie said. "I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So, you seek authenticity."

In September, Jolie told Vogue Magazine, that she is not taking up many projects. "Seven years ago, only taking jobs that didn't require long shoots." Why? "We had a lot of healing to do. We're still finding our footing," she said.

The Academy Award winner did not provide specific details at the time, but her hiatus from filmmaking coincided with the conclusion of her marriage to Brad Pitt. She initiated divorce proceedings seven years ago in September 2016 following an alleged physical altercation with Pitt on a plane.

Jolie mentioned that she's been feeling somewhat down recently and acknowledged, "I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way. Which I don't want to get into."

Following her prominent roles in Disney's successful "Maleficent" in 2014 and her directorial and co-starring involvement with Pitt in the less successful "By the Sea" in 2015, Jolie took a substantial break from leading roles. Over the past eight years, she has only had two lead roles: "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in 2019 and "Those Who Wish Me Dead" in 2021.

Additionally, she took on supporting roles in Marvel's "Eternals" (2021) and the fantasy film "Come Away" (2020), lent her voice to Disney's "The One and Only Ivan" (2020), and has a role in the upcoming "Kung Fu Panda 4". She recently completed filming for Pablo Larrain's "Maria", where she portrays the renowned opera singer Maria Callas during the final days of her life.