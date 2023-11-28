Ranveer Singh to receive recognition at Red Sea Film Fest

Ranveer Singh, alongside Diane Kruger and Abdullah Al-Sadhan, are set to be honoured at the forthcoming Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Reports from Variety have confirmed that Ranveer Singh, along with actor Diane Kruger and actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan, will be receiving career honours at the prestigious festival. The event will serve as a platform to acknowledge their remarkable contributions to the world of cinema.

German actress Diane Kruger

The festival's jury panel, which was previously announced, includes esteemed personalities like Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman from "Suicide Squad", Freida Pinto from "Slumdog Millionaire", Egyptian actor Amina Khalil, and Spain's Paz Vega.

Commencing on November 30, the festival will be held along the Red Sea's eastern shore, initiating with the screening of Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri's film, "HWJN", on its inaugural day. The festival will continue its cinematic journey until December 9.

Saudi actor Abdullah Al Sadhan

Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, expressed his admiration for Ranveer Singh, hailing him as an icon of Hindi cinema. He was quoted saying, "This year we are honouring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema, Diane Kruger, who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from 'Helen of Troy' to Tarantino's 'Bridget von Hammersmark' and affected us with her powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin's "In the Fade", as well as the hugely beloved Abdullah Al-Sadhan who has been a mainstay of Saudi entertainment through "Tash ma Tash" for two decades and will also appear in this year's competition title 'Norah'. We are thrilled to be recognising each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our third edition."

In terms of his upcoming projects, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani" alongside Alia Bhatt. His next venture is Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again" which also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor. Recently, the film's makers unveiled a series of first-look posters, generating considerable anticipation amongst audiences.