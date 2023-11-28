Gigi Hadid faces backlash for alleging Israel's involvement in organ harvesting

Renowned American model and TV personality Gigi Hadid, known for her strong stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, recently drew criticism for sharing controversial content on social media accusing Israel of engaging in "organ harvesting." The 28-year-old model posted a reel on her Instagram story, citing alleged statements by health officials claiming Israeli authorities had been harvesting organs from deceased Palestinians without their consent over the years, as reported by Newsweek.

Hadid's actions sparked uproar across social media platforms, prompting a wave of outrage from users who demanded her modelling agency, IMG, to take action against her. A screenshot of her Instagram story was widely circulated on various platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter. The post shared by Visegrád 24 labelled Hadid's actions as "spreading antisemitic blood libel conspiracy theories about Israel's organ harvesting from Palestinians."

Numerous pro-Israeli users expressed fury over the video shared by Hadid. Many called for Gigi and her sister Bella to be "cancelled," while others directly addressed her agency, urging IMG and IMG Models to reconsider their association with her.

One user specifically addressed IMG, stating, "@IMG, @IMGmodels, do you endorse Gigi Hadid's antisemitic statements? If not, please reconsider your collaboration with her." Another user criticised Hadid, saying, "This behaviour is a consequence of constant approval. When you're always validated, you start believing in your own misconceptions." Additional remarks surfaced, emphasising the severity of Hadid's statements and suggesting that she should be dropped from all contracts and agencies.

In a recent Instagram story on Saturday, November 25, the former Victoria's Secret model made further controversial remarks, alleging that Israel categorises any Palestinian as a "terrorist," and anyone supporting Palestinian rights as an "antisemite." She also criticised Israel for pressuring Jews who oppose the government's actions, labelling them as "self-hating." These remarks intensified the ongoing debate surrounding Hadid's outspoken views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.