Taylor Swift to release ‘Eras Tour’ film for streaming with 3 additional songs

In October, Taylor Swift marked her cinematic debut with the concert film "The Eras Tour". The film, directed by Sam Wrench, achieved remarkable success at the box office, surpassing $249 million worldwide. It notably broke the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing concert film globally. Since its theatrical release, fans have eagerly awaited its availability for streaming. The anticipation has now come to an end as Swift has a major announcement for her fans.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, the 33-year-old singer shared a video clip along with a message for her fans. She explained that "The Eras Tour" film will be available for audiences to stream online from next month. Swift wrote, "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' available for you to watch at home!"

Nevertheless, her social media update contained an unexpected twist when she disclosed that an expanded edition of the movie, slated for release on her birthday, will feature three extra songs. "I'm delighted to inform you that the extended version of the film, encompassing 'Wildest Dreams', 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be accessible for on-demand rental in the US, Canada, and more countries to be revealed shortly, beginning on... yes, you guessed it, December 13," Swift included.

Shortly after the announcement from the "Blank Space" artiste circulated on her social media, enthusiasts couldn't contain their enthusiasm. A fan expressed on X (formerly Twitter), "Taylor said 'Time for in-home therapy, Swifties'." Another conveyed gratitude, stating, "Thank you for always giving us the best gifts on your birthday!! We love you so much." A third fan exclaimed, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME OMG I AM SCREAMING!!!! I'LL BE WATCHING THE ERAS TOUR FILM 24/7 STARTING DECEMBER 13TH this honestly feels like it's my birthday instead??!!??"