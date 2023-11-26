Ozzy Osbourne believes he has, at best, ‘10 years left’

Ozzy Osbourne, 'The Prince of Darkness', feels like the end is near as he opens up to Rolling Stone UK about his health scare and how he believes he has, at best, '10 years left'.

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, the 74-year-old rock star reflected on his gratitude for being alive.

The Black Sabbath frontman discussed his persistent health issues, encompassing Parkinson's disease and the constraints resulting from a 2019 fall.

"Look, I told Sharon I recently tried smoking weed, and she exclaimed, 'What are you doing that for? It'll kill you,'" Ozzy shared. "I replied, 'How long do you want me to live for?!' At best, I've got ten years left, and as you get older, time picks up speed. Sharon and I celebrated our 41st wedding anniversary recently, and that's just unbelievable to me!"

"I don't fear death, but I dread the prospect of a prolonged, painful, and miserable existence," he added. "I appreciate the notion that, in the face of a terminal illness, one can go to a place in Switzerland and have it done swiftly. I witnessed my father's struggle with cancer."

Ozzy underwent multiple back surgeries following his fall in 2019, which worsened pre-existing back and neck issues resulting from a 2003 bike crash. The surgeries worsened his condition, and a subsequent procedure revealed the presence of a tumour.

"The impact has been profound," the singer expressed. "The second surgery went terribly awry, nearly leaving me incapacitated. I had hoped to recover after the second and third surgeries, but in the last one, they inserted a rod into my spine. Discovering a tumour in one of the vertebrae required extensive removal. It's quite challenging, and my balance is severely affected."

His wife, Sharon, agrees that he's faced significant challenges in the past few years.

"For nearly five years, it's been a journey of heartache, and there were times when I felt utterly helpless and deeply sympathetic for Ozzy, witnessing him endure such pain," shared Sharon, 71. "The multiple surgeries felt like a prolonged nightmare. Despite retaining his sense of humour, I observe my husband here at home while others are on the road. This extended period of not working is unprecedented for him. Being at home for so long feels foreign to him."

Despite his weakened state, Ozzy remains hopeful for one last show.

"I'm approaching it one day at a time, and if I can return to performing, I will," he expressed.

"At the onset of my illness, when I halted touring, I felt a deep frustration with myself, the doctors, and the world. However, as time has passed, I've come to the realisation that perhaps I just need to accept this reality," said the singer.

"That's one of the things I've been the most pissed off at– I never got the chance to say goodbye or thank you," he later added.

"Because my fans are what it's all about. If I can just do a few gigs... They've been loyal to me for so many years. They write to me, they know all about my dogs. It's my extended family, and they give us the lifestyle we have. For whatever reason, that's my goal to work towards," stated the musician.

"If I can't continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, 'Hi guys, thanks so much for my life,'" Ozzy said. "That's what I'm working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I'll die a happy man," concluded Ozzy.