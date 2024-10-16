Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Oct 16, 2024 04:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 05:36 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist, Jake E Lee, stable after shooting incident

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Oct 16, 2024 04:41 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 05:36 PM
Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist Jake E. Lee stable after shooting incident
Photos: Collected

Rock guitarist Jake E Lee, known for his musical legacy with Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalised after being shot multiple times in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning. According to a statement given to CNN by Lee's representative, the musician is "conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit" and is expected to "fully recover."

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist Jake E. Lee stable after shooting incident

The incident took place while Lee was walking his dog in what police believe was a "completely random" act of violence. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a shooting in the 11000 block of Alora Street at around 2:42am on Tuesday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist Jake E. Lee stable after shooting incident

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was then transported to a nearby hospital. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist Jake E. Lee stable after shooting incident

Lee, 67, is a veteran guitarist who gained fame in the 1980s playing with Ozzy Osbourne. He went on to form the heavy metal group Badlands, along with former Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer, and later founded his own band, Red Dragon Cartel, in 2013.

News of the shooting quickly spread, with friends, fans, and fellow musicians taking to social media to send their well wishes. "Thinking of and praying for Jake E Lee," said Mark Strigl, host of a SiriusXM channel dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne. Music agent David Maida added, "Wishing my friend, Jake E Lee, a full and steadfast recovery."

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist Jake E. Lee stable after shooting incident

Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis wrote, "I just heard about Jake E Lee. Glad to hear he is doing well. My thoughts are with ya, buddy!" Musician Matt Gibson also chimed in, saying, "Love and prayers to my homie Jake E Lee - get well soon brother. You got this!"

Lee's recovery is anticipated to be full, marking a positive outcome from a frightening and seemingly senseless attack. Fans and the rock community alike remain hopeful for his quick return to the stage.

Taylor Swift announces new career move thrilling fans
Read more

Taylor Swift announces new career move thrilling fans

Related topic:
Jake E. LeeJake E. Lee hospitalizationJake E. Lee health updateJake E. Lee newsJake E. Lee recoveryJake E. Lee updatesOzzy OsbourneOzzy Osbourne guitarist
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ozzy Osbourne believes he has, at best, ‘10 years left’

Ozzy Osbourne believes he has, at best, ‘10 years left’

10m ago

Ozzy Osbourne 'spies' on neighbours

9y ago

[WATCH NOW] Black Sabbath: The End Tour Announcement

9y ago

Lemmy, Motorhead frontman, dies aged 70 after cancer diagnosis

8y ago

Sharon Osbourne confirms split with Ozzy: 'I'm not with him'

8y ago
দূষণে আমরা আতঙ্কিত: হাইকোর্ট
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচারকাজে অংশ নিতে পারবেন না হাইকোর্টের ১২ বিচারপতি

সুপ্রিম কোর্টের রেজিস্ট্রার জেনারেল আজিজ আহমদ ভূঞা এ কথা জানিয়েছেন।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

মাধ্যমিকে ফিরছে বিজ্ঞান-মানবিক-ব্যবসায় শিক্ষা বিভাগ

২২ মিনিট আগে