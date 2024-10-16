Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist, Jake E Lee, stable after shooting incident

Rock guitarist Jake E Lee, known for his musical legacy with Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalised after being shot multiple times in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning. According to a statement given to CNN by Lee's representative, the musician is "conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit" and is expected to "fully recover."

The incident took place while Lee was walking his dog in what police believe was a "completely random" act of violence. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a shooting in the 11000 block of Alora Street at around 2:42am on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was then transported to a nearby hospital. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Lee, 67, is a veteran guitarist who gained fame in the 1980s playing with Ozzy Osbourne. He went on to form the heavy metal group Badlands, along with former Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer, and later founded his own band, Red Dragon Cartel, in 2013.

News of the shooting quickly spread, with friends, fans, and fellow musicians taking to social media to send their well wishes. "Thinking of and praying for Jake E Lee," said Mark Strigl, host of a SiriusXM channel dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne. Music agent David Maida added, "Wishing my friend, Jake E Lee, a full and steadfast recovery."

Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis wrote, "I just heard about Jake E Lee. Glad to hear he is doing well. My thoughts are with ya, buddy!" Musician Matt Gibson also chimed in, saying, "Love and prayers to my homie Jake E Lee - get well soon brother. You got this!"

Lee's recovery is anticipated to be full, marking a positive outcome from a frightening and seemingly senseless attack. Fans and the rock community alike remain hopeful for his quick return to the stage.