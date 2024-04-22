From Cher to Ozzy Osbourne: 2024 list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the names of 16 artistes and musical figures set to be inducted in 2024.

This list includes R&B/rock pioneer Big Mama Thornton, pop sensations Cher and Dionne Warwick, '70s rockers Peter Frampton and Foreigner, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, and '90s favourites like the Dave Matthews Band, Mary J Blige, amongst others.

Cher, Osbourne, Foreigner, Frampton, and Kool & the Gang are being honoured after their first appearance on the ballot. This marks Osbourne's second induction into the Rock Hall, following his earlier induction as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006.

Alexis Korner, Big Mama Thornton, and John Mayall are set to be honoured with the Musical Influencer Award, recognising their profound impact on rock & roll music and its evolution, significantly shaping youth culture.

Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield were chosen as recipients of the Musical Excellence Award, it recognises artistes, musicians, songwriters, and producers whose contributions have significantly influenced the world of music.

Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest, both Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, revealed the inductees during Sunday's episode of American Idol. The honoured artistes will officially join rock 'n' roll royalty on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, during the 39th annual induction ceremony.

This year's Rock Hall nominations included fifteen acts. Amongst those who didn't make the cut were Mariah Carey, Eric B & Rakim, Sade, Jane's Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, and the late Sinéad O'Connor, who passed away last year.

The event will be streamed live on Disney+.

