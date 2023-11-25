Israel silences dissent by labeling Palestinians, supporters as terrorists: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid recently broke her silence on Instagram, updating a lengthy post about the "evil and disturbing" narrative being presented during the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Many celebrities have expressed solidarity and support for either Israel or Palestine. Gigi, like her younger sister, model Bella Hadid, has consistently backed Palestine. On November 25, the supermodel posted another shocking remark on her Instagram account.

"Israel silences dissent by labeling Palestinians, supporters as terrorists" wrote Gigi on her story.

In her social media story, the 28-year-old expressed, "Israel categorises any Palestinian as a 'terrorist', labels anyone supporting Palestinian rights as an 'antisemite', and refers to any Jew opposing the government's actions as 'self-hating'."

Highlighting the one-sided narrative of the war, the celebrity emphasised, "They even go to the extent of urging people to renounce their Judaism. So... everyone is lying and wrong, except Israel?!! If it weren't so evil and disturbing, it might be comedic."

For those unaware, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have strong ties to Palestine. Bella's father, Mohamed Anwar Hadid, was born in 1948 into a Palestinian Muslim household. Meanwhile, Gigi's mother, Yolanda Foster, is a former supermodel and reality TV personality.

With a blend of Palestinian and Dutch heritage, Gigi and Bella share similar ancestry. Bella's original name is Isabella Khairiah Hadid, while Gigi's is Jelena Noura Hadid. The reported impact of the war compelled Gigi's father and grandparents to depart Palestine in 1947 and 1949. Anwar Hadid, Gigi's father, previously voiced discomfort about the family residing under the Israeli occupation.