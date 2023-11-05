Ranbir Kapoor shows respect to Arijit Singh at concert, dances to ‘Channa Mereya’

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

From "Channa Mereya" to "Dilliwaali Girlfriend", Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh's collaborations have been iconic. At the singer's latest concert in Chandigarh, the "Animal" star decided to make a surprise appearance on stage, amazing the fans.

The actor was traveling to Chandigarh for "Animal" promotion when he decided to drop by and surprise the singer and the audience at the concert.

Ranbir Kapoor can be seen making a spectacular entrance on stage in a number of videos shared by a paparazzo account, while Arijit Singh can be heard singing the romantic ballad "Satranga" from his film "Animal".

The actor entered the stage and touched Arijit Singh's feet while the musician embraced him with a heartfelt hug. However, the fan-favourite moment was when Ranbir performed "Channa Mereya" with Arijit on stage. "Channa Mereya" is a song from the 2016 Karan Johar film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Arijit Singh also performed "Rasiya" from "Brahmastra" and "Kabira" from "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", in addition to "Satranga" and "Channa Mereya".

Ranbir is currently preparing for the release of his film, "Animal". The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1.

