Indian stars vocal about the Bangladesh, here’s what they have to say

The violence and unrest during the quota reformation movement could not be hidden from the world. The brutality was evident, and cries of anguish were echoed by artistes from various countries around the globe. From mid-July, many Indian artistes including Swastika Mukherji, Anjan Dutta, Kabir Suman were active on social media and kept an eye on the protest.

Their posts spoke against the brutality inflicted on students and innocent people by the ruling party and its law enforcement.

Nachiketa Chakraborty's eagerly awaited performance at the Krishibid Institute in the capital, initially set for July 26, was postponed to a later date, September 6, by the event organising body, Ajob Karkhana. They recently unveiled the new official date to the media.

Nachiketa, showing remarkable determination, insisted on performing in Dhaka despite unrest and advice from West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee to cancel. Ultimately, the organisers decided to reschedule the concert.

On August 4, Anjan Dutta shared a particularly notable video that surfaced on social media, capturing a bird's-eye view of the crowd with the audio of Dwijendralal Roy's timeless classic "Dhono Dhanne Pushpe Bhora." The video went viral, resonating beyond Bangladesh's borders and being shared in West Bengal, where people praised the beautiful unity displayed.

He captioned the video, "It actually sounds so beautiful." Bangladeshi netizens thanked the singer in the comments and expressed their appreciation for the love and support. In response, Anjan Dutta replied, "Lots of love."

Following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from her position, many artistes have now called for standing with the people of Bangladesh, and some have expressed their wish for the people of Bangladesh to quickly find peace and for the unrest to be resolved.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor posted on Facebook, "This is horrible ... let's all pray for Bangladeshi people."

Another Bollywood actress and Member of the Indian Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, spoke about the safety of the citizens of Bangladesh. Her post read, "Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that the honourable (former) Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat, but all those who live in India keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well, it is evident why!!! No one is safe in Muslim countries, not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunately, whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya."

Yesterday, Kabir Suman posted a song that he freshly composed for the newly achieved independence with the earnest effort and sacrifice of the students and citizens of Bangladesh. "Muktir Ei Alo// Bangladesh Jalalo// E Lorai Muktir Gaan//

He sang this song hoping for a newly formed liberal Bangladesh and dedicated it to all the people who contributed to this achievement.

West Bengal actor and producer Jeet hoped that peace would be restored soon. "In this difficult time for Bangladesh, my prayers are with the people. The events that are coming to light are very unfortunate. Witnessing such tragic scenes is heartbreaking. I hope we will get through this tough time very soon. Every life is precious, and it must be protected at all costs. May peace prevail."

Actress Swastika Mukherjee has been actively posting on social media regarding the entire issue, yesterday she posted, "When the state has oppressed students, people stood by the students, forgetting caste, religion, and differences. Today, when the Hindus of the country are facing threats, it is the students who must confront this. There is no alternative. The responsibility for this must be borne by the activists. They must also bring about the solution."

Sonu Sood expressed his concerns over the attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh following the resignation of the prime minister. Sharing a video of a victim urging for safety, he wrote, "We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh so they can have a good life here. This is not just the responsibility of our government, which is doing its best, but also all of us."