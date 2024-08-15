Rickshaw art turn Dhaka University walls into an art gallery

On 13 August 2024, the Bangladesh Rickshaw Art Society transformed the walls near Sheikh Russel Tower at the Dhaka University campus into a vibrant canvas of rickshaw art. Md Monir Hossain, along with a cohort of notable rickshaw painters such as Mohammad Hanif Pappu, Syed Ahmed Hossain, and Md Rofiqul Islam joined together to infuse the walls with the energy and colour of the traditional art form.

Md Monir Hossain spoke about the motivation behind their themes — "We have dedicated parts of our mural to honour the memories of those lost in recent protests, like the tragic loss of an innocent child to a stray bullet. Our art stands as a tribute to their lives."

One segment of the mural prominently features a rickshaw puller, an everyday hero, acknowledging and joining the ranks of protesters.

Monir elaborated on this choice, "Seeing a rickshaw puller salute and support the protesters was profoundly inspiring. It was a powerful moment that we felt compelled to include in our mural, symbolising solidarity and the collective voice of our people."

As the project unfolded, artists such as Sarif Akando, S A Malek, Md Solayman, S A Noor Ali, and Md Ali added their artistic signatures to the wall — each contributing distinct elements that reflected both personal styles and shared narratives.

The project also addresses the urgent need to preserve the declining art of rickshaw painting.

Monir expressed his concerns and hopes, stating, "Rickshaw painting is an important part of our heritage currently on the brink of disappearance. This initiative is our way of educating the younger generation about the importance of this art form, urging them to embrace and revitalise it."

The inspiration to participate in mural painting arose when Monir and his fellow artists saw other artists uplifting city spaces with graffiti and murals.

"Witnessing the transformation brought by student and artist-led murals throughout Dhaka inspired us to contribute as well," Monir shared. "I reached out to my mentors and fellow artists, who all enthusiastically agreed to join this cause."

By the day's end, the once mundane wall had transformed into a powerful narrative canvas, depicting the resilience and creativity of the Bangladeshi rickshaw painters' community. This initiative not only revitalised a key space at Dhaka University but also highlighted the importance of rickshaw art as a medium for social commentary and remembrance.

