The song of freedom
the bloodied scarf of my
sisters' shoulder lies
on the dusty footpath, the
bullet hole
in my brother's chest
unfolds like a pandora's box
like a new sun heralding a
new era. The
slogans are echoed from
street to street, from campus
to campus, from Teknaf to
Tetulia. Hundreds
of thousands of brothers
and sisters march ahead,
shouting
the names of their dead
brothers and sisters. The
wind, breeze, trees, leaves,
birds, sons, daughters, mothers,
father shouting along, the
song of freedom.
Marzia Rahman is a flash fiction writer and translator. Author of two books, The Aftermath and Dot and Other Flashes, she has been published widely in both print and online journals.
