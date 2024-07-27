Star Literature
the bloodied scarf of my
sisters' shoulder lies
                on the dusty footpath, the 
bullet hole
                in my brother's chest
unfolds like a pandora's box
                like a new sun heralding a
new era. The 
                slogans are echoed from
street to street, from campus
                to campus, from Teknaf to
Tetulia. Hundreds 
                of thousands of brothers 
and sisters march ahead, 
shouting
                the names of their dead
brothers and sisters. The 
                wind, breeze, trees, leaves, 
birds, sons, daughters, mothers, 
                father shouting along, the 
song of freedom. 

Marzia Rahman is a flash fiction writer and translator. Author of two books, The Aftermath and Dot and Other Flashes, she has been published widely in both print and online journals.

