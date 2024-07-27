the bloodied scarf of my

sisters' shoulder lies

on the dusty footpath, the

bullet hole

in my brother's chest

unfolds like a pandora's box

like a new sun heralding a

new era. The

slogans are echoed from

street to street, from campus

to campus, from Teknaf to

Tetulia. Hundreds

of thousands of brothers

and sisters march ahead,

shouting

the names of their dead

brothers and sisters. The

wind, breeze, trees, leaves,

birds, sons, daughters, mothers,

father shouting along, the

song of freedom.

Marzia Rahman is a flash fiction writer and translator. Author of two books, The Aftermath and Dot and Other Flashes, she has been published widely in both print and online journals.