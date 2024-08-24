All hail July
The July wind brought in the scent of new beginnings
With the end of summer break and a new term starting
What once began as a bright blue sky soon turned into a furious hailstorm
The black clouds threatening the incessant want to reform
The deafening sound of hail overtook the street
In hopes that soon enough, the masses will retreat
But there are ways to fight the hail
And people will continue to fight without fail
The hailstorm will soon start to clear
But the hails on the ground won't just disappear
The damage done by hails will continue to persist
Because hailstorms like this will never stop to exist
But we'll learn how to fight as we continue to grow
Just because July hailed on us, doesn't mean August won't be a better tomorrow.
Amaryllis is an occasional contributor to Star Literature.
