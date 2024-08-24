All hail July

The July wind brought in the scent of new beginnings

With the end of summer break and a new term starting

What once began as a bright blue sky soon turned into a furious hailstorm

The black clouds threatening the incessant want to reform

The deafening sound of hail overtook the street

In hopes that soon enough, the masses will retreat

But there are ways to fight the hail

And people will continue to fight without fail

The hailstorm will soon start to clear

But the hails on the ground won't just disappear

The damage done by hails will continue to persist

Because hailstorms like this will never stop to exist

But we'll learn how to fight as we continue to grow

Just because July hailed on us, doesn't mean August won't be a better tomorrow.

Amaryllis is an occasional contributor to Star Literature.