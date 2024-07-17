Rebel is a letter in red

Where voices unite, a chorus strong, / Demanding justice, righting wrong

In black letters of bias, where darkness thrives,

A pitch black road of blood, today rebellion strives,

A letter in the ink red cries for fairness, justice true,

Where freedom's voice again pierces through.

When tyrants rule, their grip so tight,

Oppressing souls, extinguishing light,

The spirit of rebellion takes its stand,

To break the chains, ready to bleed its hand.

Not for malice, nor for greed's desire,

But for a world where in hope, eyes aspire,

To live in peace, with dignity's grace,

Where fairness reigns in every space.

In hearts ablaze, rebel in embers glow,

A fire burns in truth, a righteous flow,

Where voices unite, a chorus strong,

Demanding justice, righting wrong.

For freedom's speech, a sacred right,

To speak one's mind, with all one's might,

To challenge norms, to question deep,

In open forums, thoughts to keep.

Yet, not without a price to pay,

For those who dare to light the way,

Oppression's wrath, hits and bleeds, a heavy toll,

To silence voices, break the rebellious soul.

But still they rise, every time, the brave and bold,

Their spirits soaring, like old stories told,

Of battles fought, of victories won,

Where freedom's flame burns bright as the sun.

Together let us raise our voices scream high,

In unity, chanting fire beneath the sky,

For rebellion's call, for fairness' sake,

For freedom's speech, no more chains shall make.

Tahseen Nower Prachi is a writer whose head is a koi pond of micro tales too scattered to come down to her keyboard. For more of her little pieces follow The Minute Chronicles on Facebook.