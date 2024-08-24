In the blanks of muddy moonlight

two happy shards of kill

sing like feathers in a wound,

a child to a milking womb;

tonight there isn't a door that sleeps, and homes

close their blinds and draperies

in fear that there will be more fear; more nights to hide

behind the barbed cables bulleting the sky

sprouting fire and filthy rain that's rotten to the flesh.

Kneeling by the ledgers as the storm clouds gather

in between the umbrellas of bleeding soil and the earth,

bare hands collar a handful of sand, picking up

weapons as deadly as the sea: a pen,

a screaming voice

a paper piece.

I want to be an eagle there

by the tombs freed immovable,

and cradle their carcasses,

rotting and orphaned by flickering street lamps

that glow low like spattered confetti, snow to the angels

hovering by the floating dust. Don't look out the windows!

You say,

but how can we keep still?

How can we keep at all,

from clawing out our hearts and laying it

by the songless limbs on the ground

smeared so cold

by the reaper's feeding hand, lost in time

forever

to the sounds of rising arms.

Snata Basu is a writer based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Her poetry has appeared on numerous literary platforms including The Opiate, Visual Verse: An Online Anthology of Art and Words, and Small World City.