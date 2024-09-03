57 Bangladeshis convicted in UAE granted pardon

All 57 Bangladeshis, who were earlier convicted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Court, have been granted pardon by Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE, today.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus disclosed the development at a meeting with the editors today.

Earlier, 57 Bangladeshis were given long prison terms of various lengths for "inciting riots in several streets across the UAE on Friday [July 19]", according to the UAE's state-run Wam news agency.

Three of those accused were sentenced to life, 53 were given 10-year sentences, while one accused was sentenced to prison for 11 years.

On July 19, Bangladesh was under a government imposed internet blackout, when violence in the then-ongoing quota reform movement hit a peak with the death of dozens.