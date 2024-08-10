Theatre & Arts
‘Colours for Reform’: Student-led campaign restores Dhaka's walls

Colours for Reform graffiti campaign
Photos: Jaoata Afnan

Dhaka's walls have long served as a public forum, reflecting the city's pulse through graffiti and slogans. As Bangladesh approaches a critical political transition, a student-led initiative is reimagining these urban canvases to promote social harmony and democratic values.

With an interim government newly formed and Bangladesh on the cusp of a critical political transition, Dhaka's walls serve as a vital medium to raise awareness and promote the values of a just, secular, and inclusive society. Amidst recent reports of arson, looting, and attacks on minority groups, the graffiti on these walls can become a powerful tool to convey messages of diversity, tolerance, and the formation of a truly democratic, secular Bangladesh.

Spearheaded by students Jaoata Afnan (Dhaka University), Azwad Rahman (BRAC University), and Azmain Islam (United International University), the campaign aims to harness this potential, transforming city walls into powerful reminders of citizens' rights and tributes to the martyrs of the anti-discrimination movement.

The "Colours for Reform" campaign, which kicked off in the Science Lab area yesterday, comprises over 50 artists and 300 volunteers. The campaign seeks to preserve meaningful graffiti painted during the protests while refreshing Dhaka's walls with messages of hope and unity.

 

