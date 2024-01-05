TV & Film
Fri Jan 5, 2024 05:23 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 05:31 PM

‘Indian Police Force’ trailer reveals stellar cast

Fri Jan 5, 2024 05:23 PM
Photo: Collected

Director Rohit Shetty's cop universe is set to expand with the much-awaited show of the year, "Indian Police Force" season 1. The action-packed trailer has unveiled an ensemble cast featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in prominent roles.

The trailer for "Indian Police Force" showcases a barrage of adrenaline-pumping action sequences, opening with a gripping terrorist attack in Delhi. Sidharth Malhotra portrays Kabir, joining forces with Vivek Oberoi's character Vikram Bakshi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Anjali Shetty to apprehend those behind the bombing. Tensions arise within the team as Kabir and Anjali clash, with Kabir opting for an individualistic approach to the case.

Notably, the first season of "Indian Police Force" marks both Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty's debut in the world of OTT series. The show is intricately linked to Rohit Shetty's acclaimed cinematic universe, encompassing titles like "Singham", "Simmba", "Sooryavanshi", and other renowned movies.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this seven-episode series offers an insight into the dedication and sacrifices of Indian police officers.

Apart from the stellar lead cast, the show also boasts appearances by Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo.

The first season of "Indian Police Force" is scheduled for release on January 19 this year, on an OTT platform that is yet to be announced.

 

