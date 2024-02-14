Arjun Kapoor unveils sinister first look as antagonist in ‘Singham Again’

Arjun Kapoor is all set to portray a significant character in "Singham Again". Today, he revealed his 'Singham's villain' persona from the Rohit Shetty film, which is depicted as intense and menacing, with a gritty and violent appearance.

The actor took to Instagram to share two photos from "Singham Again" – one featuring himself solo and another with Ranveer Singh in his cop role. Alongside the images, Arjun wrote, "Singham's villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem."

In the photo, Arjun Kapoor with a bloodied appearance, chuckled while posing with a cleaver drenched in blood. Actor Varun Dhawan responded with a raising hands emoji, while fashion designer Manish Malhotra left a flurry of fire emojis on Arjun's post.

Ranveer Singh, renowned for his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's 2018 cop movie of the same name, and also part of "Singham Again", took to Instagram to reveal Arjun's look.

Director Rohit Shetty's cop universe is set to make a comeback with "Singham Again", the fifth instalment in the franchise and a sequel to "Singham Returns" (2014). Initially announced in September 2017 under the working title "Singham 3", the official title was revealed in December 2022.

"Singham Again" is slated for a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. The film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, with cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.