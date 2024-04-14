Dibbyo-Soumyo and Tapur-Tupur, four twins together in paranormal project

National Award winning filmmaker and actor Animesh Aich is all set to bring his next cinematic venture to the screen to make the joy of the Bengali new year, Pahela Baishakh, grander.

The "Guerrilla" famed director has made a web film titled "Maya", based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's supernatural fiction by the same name. Set on the backdrop of 19th century Bengal, viewers will witness a mystical and paranormal love story between a Brahmin priest, Manobendra and a ghost, Chinu.

The story begins as Manobendra, a poor Brahmin, arrives in a village in search of livelihood. Manobendra secures a job as a caretaker at the ancient mansion owned by Parish Babu despite the villagers' warnings about the place's eerie nature.

Manobendra, a soul devoid of ambition, falls in love with the spirit of the late Chinu. Trapped in a web of illusions, he finds himself unable to leave the mansion, as if held captive by some unseen force.

Regarding the web film, director Animesh Aich said, "Bibhutibhushan wrote this story almost a century ago. When we adapt stories into films, we strive to maintain the essence of the original narrative while bringing it to the cinematic realm. I tried to do my best to bring out the best of the story through my filmmaking."

"Alongside the supernatural occurrences, this story also contains a subplot of love. Humans live with illusions, and their relationship with these illusions inspires them to become humane," the director added.

The film features performances from a star-studded line-up, including Brindaban Das and Shahnaz Khushi's sons Dibbyo Jyoti and Soumyo Jyoti. Veteran actress Golam Farida Chhanda's two daughters, Tapur and Tupur, will also appear in this web film.

Additionally, Brindabon Das, Golam Farida Chhanda, Mitul Rahman, Tanvir Hossain Prabal, and Sahana Sumi, among others, will star in the film.

"Maya" will be released on Pahela Baishakh (April 14) at DeeptoPlay as part of the celebration of Bengali New Year.