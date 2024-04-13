Coke Studio Bangla Season 3 kicks off with ‘Tati’

Coke Studio Bangla has kicked off Season 3 with the release of its first song, showcasing a rich blend of musical talent and cultural heritage. The inaugural song, titled "Tati," pays homage to the traditional artistry of Jamdani and the power of weaving and storytelling.

In the rhythmic clanking of wooden looms, the rich tapestry of culture found expression through music in "Tati". This unique blend of talents celebrates the untold artistry of fashion, merging rhythmic symphonies with Afrobeats curated by Nigerian musician Oli Boy, whose heart is woven from two lands.

Led by renowned artist Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, the Coke Studio production brings together an impressive ensemble of vocalists and musicians. Together, their voices create a harmonious melody where the real magic of Bangla heritage resonates, forever adorning the world with its timeless charm and beauty. This fusion of music and tradition embodies a celebration of Bangladeshi culture, uniting storytelling, craftsmanship, and creativity in a harmonious fusion that celebrates the essence of Bangladeshi music.

The composition of "Tati" intertwines traditional melodies with modern influences, featuring a diverse lineup of vocalists including Md. Gonjer Ali, Oli Boy, Md Ariful Haque, Jannatul Ferdous Akbar, Sheikh Mumtahina Mehzabin, Baby Akter, Karishma Sanu Shovvota, Shanta Islam, Nishat Ara Khaled, MD. Makhon Miah and Jaya Ahsan. The song's narrative is deeply rooted in the cultural significance of Jamdani weaving, an ancient craft that encapsulates centuries of Bangla tradition.

Supported by a talented sound squad and creative agency Dotbirth Limited, the production of Coke Studio Bangla Season 3 promises to showcase the 'RealMagic' of Bangla heritage through a captivating blend of music and storytelling.

Executive Director of Coke Studio Bangla, Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, expressed excitement about the season's launch, highlighting the collaborative efforts of artists and production teams to deliver an exceptional musical experience.

With a focus on preserving and celebrating Bangladeshi culture, Coke Studio Bangla Season 3 sets the stage for a series of captivating performances that bridge the gap between tradition and contemporary music. The release of "Tati" marks the beginning of a musical journey that invites audiences to embrace the rich tapestry of Bangla heritage through soulful melodies and rhythmic expressions.