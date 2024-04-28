Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy to host special screening of ‘Sauda’ today

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is set to host an exclusive screening of the short film "Sauda" (The Trade) at the National Chitrashala Bhaban today.

The film, directed by Fakir Biplob, is scheduled for screening at 6pm. The film is a product of Chilekotha Production and is adapted from a short story by author Bappy Khan. Prominent figures from the cultural sector are expected to grace the event.

Fakir Biplob shared his vision for the film, saying, "With 'Sauda', we aimed to deliver a distinctive cinematic experience that explores the darker facets of human existence through metaphorical narratives infused with surreal and magical realist elements. We are enthusiastic about our prospects in crafting unique films at Chilekotha Production."

The ensemble cast features Shahed Ali, Shanarei Devi Shanu, Fakir Biplob, Sagar Barua, Rowdro Kanan, and Ershad Ali. Kamruzzaman Tumon led the film's cinematography, with Deen Islam Samrat as the chief assistant director. The editing was handled by Prince Sajal, while Bappy Khan contributed to the evocative soundtrack and sound design.

"Sauda" has gained international recognition with its nomination for the Kolkata Ramdhanu International Film Festival 2024 (KRIFF-2024) and has received invitations from several other international film festivals recently.

The special screening event is facilitated by the theatrical production house "Actomania", coordinated by Talha Zubayer.