Guitar played by John Lennon and George Harrison on ‘Help!’ to be auctioned

A rare piece of Beatles history is set to hit the auction block, as a 12-string guitar once wielded by John Lennon and George Harrison during the recording of the iconic album "Help!" goes up for sale. The acoustic Framus "Hootenanny" guitar, believed to have been lost for nearly six decades, will be auctioned by Julien's Auctions, based in California.

This legendary instrument, used by the band in 1965, played a pivotal role in recordings, sessions, and performances of several beloved Beatles songs, including "Help!" "You've Got To Hide Your Love Away" and "It's Only Love", according to statements from Julien's Auctions.

The guitar's journey to the auction block is as intriguing as its illustrious past. Following its use by Lennon, the instrument found its way into the hands of a friend. Subsequently, it languished forgotten in an attic for decades, untouched and nearly lost to time, until its recent discovery, reports CNN.

Describing the guitar, Julien's Auctions emphasised its distinctive features and unique sound, noting that it carries unmistakable marks of authenticity. Beatles expert Andy Babiuk assisted in confirming the guitar's provenance, ensuring its place in musical history.

The 12-string guitar was made by German firm Framus. Photo: Julien's Auctions/CNN

Despite its neglect, the guitar's potential was recognised.

Julien's Auctions entrusted its restoration to Ryan Schuermann of LA Guitar Repair, who meticulously revived the instrument. Through careful craftsmanship, including a neck reset and repairs to the top and bridge, the guitar has been restored to playable condition while preserving its vintage charm.

The guitar's upcoming auction, scheduled as part of Julien's Auctions' "Music Icons" event at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on May 29-30, is anticipated to draw significant attention from collectors and music enthusiasts worldwide. With expectations of setting a new world record for the most expensive Beatles guitar, the Framus "Hootenanny" represents not just a musical artifact, but a piece of cultural heritage.

The current record for the most expensive Beatles guitar is held by a 1962 Gibson J-160E, used by Lennon in early Beatles hits, including "I Want to Hold Your Hand", which sold for USD 2.4 million at Julien's Auctions in November 2015.