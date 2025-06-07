Aisha’s bittersweet reflections

While many look forward to the festivity and feasting of Eid-ul-Azha, for actress Aisha Khan, the occasion comes with deeper emotions and reflections, making her experience of the festival both personal and profound.

"Compared to Eid-ul-Fitr, I am a little less excited about Eid-ul-Azha," Aisha shares honestly. "It starts a few days before the Eid itself when the cows and goats arrive, and their cries echo through the night. Even on the day of Qurbani, their sounds haunt me. From a very young age, I found it hard to witness these moments."

Despite her sensitivity to the emotional and physical aspects of Qurbani, Aisha never distances herself from the spirit of the festival. "Although I don't participate in watching the slaughtering of the animal. I do help in providing for my portion of the sacrifice. Until all the Qurbani chores like cleaning and distributing meat are done, I usually stay in my room with all the doors and windows shut," she admits. "It's emotionally heavy for me. The sight of blood and the smell—those are hard for me to handle."

But once the third day of Eid arrives and the chores wind down, Aisha finds her own rhythm of celebration. "From visiting relatives to watching movies—those are my joyful moments."

A film enthusiast, Aisha's Eid celebrations often include a trip to the theaters. "I've always been a big fan of Marvel and DC movies," she beams. "But recently, my love for Bangla cinema has grown stronger. The quality and storytelling have improved so much—I now prioritise watching Bangla films during Eid."

When it comes to food, Aisha's Eid is rooted in beloved family dishes.

"There are three things that are an absolute must: dadu's polao, papa's halim, and boro mami's kabab," she shares. "I usually order groceries online and pay with my card—it's so much easier now. No more running to the ATM or going out to shop physically."

And while she humbly admits she's not the best cook, she adds proudly, "I do make a good pudding! It's my favourite. Caramel pudding is still hard to find in restaurants—so I enjoy making it myself."

Aisha also cherishes a lighter, nostalgic aspect of Eid. "Whether it's Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul-Azha, my favorite memory is receiving salami!" she laughs. "Interestingly, we used to get even more salami during Eid-ul-Azha than Fitr!"

"The biggest aspect of Eid-ul-Azha is sacrifice," she reflects. "It's about sacrificing our bad habits, our negative thoughts. I try my best to remove the bad within me and become a better person."

Her message to fans is heartfelt and inspiring: "We all carry both good and bad within us. Eid is a time to reflect, to purify ourselves. So, to all my fans, I would say—choose positivity. Let go of negativity and spread love and light. That is the true essence of Eid."