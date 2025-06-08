A newlywed’s first Eid: Raba-Nidhi share their love song

In a world where love stories often begin with grand gestures or fateful coincidences, this one started with a melody. What was first a simple collaboration between two creative souls blossomed into something far more beautiful — a union of hearts, talents, and dreams.

For newlyweds Raba Khan and Arafat Mohsin Nidhi, music truly became the medium of magic. She, the vivacious internet personality, became a household name among the youth, catapulted into fame through her witty, satirical videos that offered a humorous take on daily life and social norms. As one of Bangladesh's most prominent digital influencers, Raba has carved out her own space — vibrant, fearless, and refreshingly honest.

On the other end of the spectrum is musician Arafat Mohsin Nidhi, a name that has become synonymous with the soundtracks of contemporary Bangladeshi cinema. With an impressive list of credits that includes "Surongo", "Toofan", "Daagi", "Borbaad", "Taandob", and "Insaaf", Nidhi has been quietly shaping the soundscape of the film industry, one hit at a time.

Raba and Nidhi recently graced The Daily Star Centre for a post-wedding photoshoot for our Spotlight magazine. They opened up about their journey — from their first collaboration, to silently falling in love and becoming one of the most talked-about couples in the industry this season.

Despite their contrasting journeys — one born of viral videos, the other of intricate compositions — fate found its way through a musical project. "It started with a love song," Raba smiled, recounting their first collaboration. "It wasn't supposed to be anything more than work, but somehow, it became something unforgettable."

Even with mutual friends in the industry, the duo managed to keep their relationship under wraps. When they finally announced their marriage, it came as a delightful surprise to many.

After a grand wedding with the family and loved ones, for Raba and Nidhi, it will be their first Eid together as newlyweds, revealing that music continues to be the invisible thread that binds them. While they remain deeply engaged in their respective creative pursuits, both hinted at future collaborations already brewing in the background.

As they fondly recalled their wedding day, the duo exchanged knowing smiles before bursting into shared laughter. "There are so many memories!" they chimed in unison. "It was the loveliest event we will cherish forever," Raba began. "Everyone dearest to us was present. It was intimate, heartfelt, and overflowing with joy." Nidhi added with a grin, "It was during the signing that things felt most surreal. Our cousins and friends were teasing us—saying things like, 'Only a few minutes left before you lose your bachelorhood!' It was hilarious and emotional at the same time."

Interestingly, their first creative collaboration, "Jao Janina" (2021), from the album "Muhurto", unknowingly laid the foundation for something far more profound. "That was the first song we co-wrote," Nidhi recalled. "We spent hours discussing the lyrics and the overall mood."

"At that point, we were simply focused on creating a love song—ironically, without thinking of love between us at all," Raba added. "We had no idea we'd grow so close, let alone end up building a life together."

To everyone's growing curiosity, we wanted to know let love happened just like that, but who proposed first? The answer comes as another surprise—"There was no formal proposal," Raba shared with a smile. "Everything just happened organically."

"We were creatively in sync," Nidhi continued. "After 'Jao Janina', we decided to do another song, and what started as a single-track idea eventually turned into a full album of six songs. That's how it all began."

Their conversations didn't stop when the music ended. "Once we were done with the songs, we thought, now what?" Raba reminisced, "We simply enjoyed talking to each other and loved the process of collaboration," Raba said, laughing. "We began chatting about random things—like how I love Pangash fish—and funnily enough, he shared that. "Oh, I love it too!" We just kept on talking."

This Eid carries a new layer of meaning for the couple. "If you ask what makes this Eid different," Nidhi said, "It's that we'll be celebrating with both our families—hers and mine—together. That's a first, and something we're genuinely excited about. Eid also happens to be one of the busiest times for us professionally, so balancing work and celebration is always a bit of a dance."

"Our families like each other so much that they are also excited to celebrate the occasion," shared an excited Raba.

Raba, known for her humorous and relatable 'faankibaji' (quick-fix) recipes, is already cooking up something new—literally. "I'm definitely trying some recipes for Eid, and whether he wants to or not, he has to try them all!" she stressed with a laugh. "He secretly tastes all of my 'faankibaji' recipes off-camera—even though he prefers staying behind the scenes and refuses to appear in my vlogs. But this time, he has no choice! He must feature in my Eid vlog."

Nidhi chuckled and nodded in agreement. "Yes, since it's Eid, I'll be in the vlog. I've surrendered."

What makes their bond even more special is the seamless integration between their personal and extended circles. "Our cousins are of the same age, so they've become fast friends," Raba shared. "It'll be a lavish celebration. Previously, we celebrated Eid separately—I at my relatives', he at his. This time, we'll be going to those same places together, which feels really special." "Our families have bonded beautifully, and we truly feel blessed," she added. Nidhi chimed in, "Earlier she would tell me she's heading to her aunt's house, or I'd tell her I'm off to visit a relative. The difference now is, we'll be going together."

Last year, Raba and Nidhi co-founded Merge Creative, a production house dedicated to developing content and fiction projects. Their debut venture under this banner, "Khub Kachheri Keu"—a romcom web film—is set to be released on an OTT platform. Directed by Nidhi, it marks his second directorial project.

"It's a light-hearted story about a couple on the night of their wedding," he shared.

"It's filled with romance, humour and freshness," added Raba. "We're both very excited about it."

Nidhi praised Raba's storytelling flair. "I'm not the best at writing scripts, but she's amazing at it. She filled that gap, and it was a joy directing something she wrote."

Raba added, "We're great collaborators when it comes to creativity. We thoroughly enjoyed working on this project and can't wait to share it with the audience."

Eid traditions hold a special place for them. For the past three years, they've made it a point to visit cinemas with friends and family to catch Eid releases—many of which feature Nidhi's music in the background score or soundtrack. "This year we'll do the same," Raba laughed. "Only difference is, we'll go as a married couple!"

Nidhi's music will be featured in upcoming films including "Taandob" and "Insaaf", after "Borbaad" and "Daagi"—last Eid, a line-up that underscores his growing influence in the industry.

Nidhi shared that he hopes and always inspires Raba to take on acting as well. Is Raba preparing for an acting debut anytime soon? "I've told her many times to consider acting," he said.

While Raba admitted, "I'm more drawn to writing,". "Since childhood, I've been in creative control of my projects—I write, direct, and produce myself. It's difficult for me to act under someone else's direction.

Maybe if Nidhi directs me one day, I'd say yes! Or if I write my own script and feel inspired to bring it to life myself. But who knows—never say never!" As for music, Raba shared that plans are in motion, and announcements will be made once everything is finalised.

With this elaborate interview with the duo, we had a quick-fire round, where we asked them—who's the bigger foodie? Raba raised her hand immediately.

And the one thing they can't live without? Both smiled, "Talking to each other," said Nidhi, "We talk so much that sometimes we get annoyed at ourselves," Raba added with a laugh. "But we just can't stop!"

When asked to describe their love with a song or film title, the answer was poetic, "From 'Jao Janina' to 'Khub Kachheri Keu'."