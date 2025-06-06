Farin’s Festivities

Bangladeshi entertainment’s fastest rising actress talks mainstream film entrance, career

After rising through the ranks in the OTT scene with her subtle yet striking performances, Tasnia Farin is all set to make a bold leap onto the big screen this Eid-ul-Azha. She was last seen in Kajal Arefin Ome's OTT project "How Sweet", where she shared screen space with Ziaul Faruq Apurba during last Eid-ul-Fitr.

This time, she's stepping into cinemas with "Insaaf", directed by Sanjoy Somadder. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Mosharraf Karim and Sariful Razz. This release holds special significance for Farin, marking her first theatrical release in Bangladesh during Eid, one of the most high-profile and competitive release windows of the year.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

For the first edition of the Spotlight magazine, Tasnia Farin graces the cover looking absolutely radiant in a bright outdoor setting. Dressed in festive couture by Safia Sathi, one of the country's most promising young designers, Farin exudes grace and elegance. Her look is further elevated by exquisite jewellery from Glued Together, a contemporary brand helmed by Mehnaz Ahmed. The blend of fresh fashion and timeless charm creates a cover moment to remember.

"Being in the race to release a big-screen project during one of the biggest festivals is a completely new experience for me—it brings a different kind of excitement," shared Farin. "I've always seen my fellow artistes celebrating their film releases during Eid, soaking in the festive spirit. This time, being part of that celebration myself, I truly feel overjoyed." — Tasnia Farin

But "Insaaf" isn't her first brush with cinema. Her Bangladeshi debut feature, "Fatima" (2024), directed by Dhrubo Hasan, premiered at several international film festivals before its local release, earning critical acclaim and accolades on the global circuit. Following the film's debut at the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival, Farin was honoured with the Crystal Simorgh Award for Best Female Performance. The film established Farin as an actress of remarkable depth and versatility.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

However, her silver-screen debut was in Tollywood with "Aaro Ek Prithibi" (2023), directed by Atanu Ghosh. Her outstanding performance in the film earned her the Best Debut Actress award at the Filmfare Awards Bangla 2024, marking a strong start to her career.

Tasnia Farin's journey began modestly on the small screen, but quickly flourished into a celebrated career. She first gained widespread attention with Kajal Arefin Ome's "X Boyfriend" (2019). Her leap into OTT began with the critically acclaimed "Ladies & Gentlemen" (2021), directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, in which she delivered a standout performance that remains a cornerstone of her career.

Audiences have since been treated to a string of memorable performances in "Networker Baire" (2021), directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan, "Tithir Oshukh" (2021), directed by Imraul Rafat, "Karagar" (2022), directed by Syed Ahmed Shawki, "Syndicate" (2022), and "Kacher Manush Durey Thuiya" (2024)—both directed by Shihab Shaheen, "Nikosh" (2023), directed by Rubel Hasan, and "Oshomoy" (2024), directed by Kajal Arefin Ome. Each project reflects her commitment to pushing boundaries, diversifying her roles, and connecting deeply with viewers.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

What does "Insaaf" offer to audiences amid the ongoing trend of action and violence on the big screen?

"'Insaaf' is a sensible and humane story," said Farin, highlighting the film's unique balance. "While the plot centers around a gangster's life, which naturally involves action and violence, it also delivers a strong social message. The film sheds light on healthcare challenges in Bangladesh and reflects our contemporary reality." She added, "The way the director has handled the emotional depth is something that will resonate with the audience. Viewers are now more open to bold, thought-provoking content, and 'Insaaf' offers the perfect blend of intensity and sensitivity." — Tasnia Farin

From television to OTT and now to cinema, Farin has carefully built her career, working with a diverse range of directors and co-stars. Yet, amidst this variety, there is something missing in today's entertainment landscape—a lasting on-screen duo. The kind that ignites anticipation with every new project, much like the iconic screen pairs of yesteryears. Have we moved too far away from this idea?

Enter Razz and Farin—a promising new pairing that's already turning heads. Both actors have earned acclaim individually, and their contrasting styles may just create a powerful on-screen chemistry. "In my career—be it small screens, OTT or cinema—I've always focused on the content primarily," Farin explained. "It's never been about repeating the same co-actors. I think audiences have appreciated the diverse on-screen chemistry I've brought with various artistes. But if a strong project comes along and it involves working with the same co-star again, I'd gladly do it."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Speaking about her experience working with Razz in "Insaaf", Farin shared, "This is our first collaboration, and it has been a great one. He's a dedicated and hardworking actor, and he brings conviction to every role he plays. If the audience accepts our pairing, we'll surely work together again."

Although the actress had previously shared the screen with the esteemed Mosharraf Karim on television, this time, she found herself alongside the actor in a film, an entirely different experience. Reflecting on their time together, Farin remarked, "We didn't have too much screen time together, so I didn't have the chance to interact with him as often as I would have liked, except for a few days during the shoot and the look test. However, when Mosharraf bhai is part of any project, there's an undeniable quality he brings that elevates the entire production. From his charismatic personality to his nuanced performances, everything about him is truly remarkable. For instance, even a brief exchange with him on set has a profound impact on me. Whenever he offers me advice, I take it very seriously, diligently follow it, and make sure to incorporate it into my acting. Every piece of guidance he shares is incredibly valuable. His presence on set is radiantly positive, and to be completely honest, when I found out he was involved in this project, it gave me the confidence to choose this film."

Farin has often expressed her deep gratitude towards director Kajal Arefin Ome, calling "X Boyfriend" a turning point in her career. "If Ome bhai calls me for any role, I wouldn't even ask for the script. That's the kind of trust I have in him."—she shared this in many interviews till date. — Tasnia Farin

The two reunited in "Oshomoy" and recently "How Sweet", exploring both socially driven and light-hearted narratives. So, which one reached more to the audience according to her?

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"'Oshomoy' tells the emotionally heavy story of Urbee, while 'How Sweet' is a vibrant rom-com. They can't be compared—they touched the audience in different ways. 'How Sweet' also marked a new cinematic attempt in terms of OTT storytelling, and I think it was a success."

Farin's talent has certainly not gone unnoticed. She achieved the remarkable feat of winning Best Actress for three years in a row at The Blender's Choice–The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards, along with numerous other accolades, including the Meril Prothom Alo Awards and two international honours. Such achievements in the relatively short span of her career are what most rising stars could only dream of. "Awards are definitely motivating," she shared. "It feels amazing when hard work is recognised. But more than anything, it's the love and support from the audience that truly keeps me going."

A true multi-hyphenate, Farin also holds a Bachelor's degree in Nazrul Sangeet from Nazrul Academy. She made her singing debut on the beloved BTV show "Ityadi" with the song "Ronge Ronge Rongin Hobo", a duet with Tahsan Khan and music by Imran Mahmudul. The track, released under Fagun Audio Vision, became a viral Eid hit last year. "I was lucky to have my debut under such a big banner, and I am grateful to Hanif Sanket da. With lyrics by Kabir Bakul bhai and music by Imran bhai, plus singing with Tahsan bhai—it was all quite grand. But the response did create pressure for my next song. I've taken time with my follow-up, but I promise it'll be worth the wait." The music video for the new song will also feature Farin.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

With "Insaaf", Farin steps into the grandeur of Eid cinema, bringing not just her signature emotional depth, but also the expectations of fans who've followed her growth. This isn't just a debut—it's a statement.

Reflecting on her preparation for the project, Farin shared, "This role required physical fitness, so I trained intensely—strength workouts, martial arts, rehearsals for fight scenes, and even dance practices. Razz bhai and I spent five hours daily at the gym. We were completely immersed. We also spent time finalising the look for our characters and rehearsals as well. I believe all efforts will be paid off once the audience gets to see the film."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Farin was set to star opposite Dev in her next Tollywood film, initially titled "Projapoti 2" after her debut in Tollywood. However, political tensions between countries have stalled the project. "It's uncertain at the moment," she admitted. "We're hopeful things will normalise and we can move forward with it—or maybe something new will come up."

This Eid-ul-Azha is unlike any other for Farin. "Usually, I spend time with family and friends, and help with the day's traditions—cooking, distributing meat, hosting guests. In the afternoon, I might go out with friends. But this year, I'll be visiting cinemas with my team, promoting the film, and for the first time, I'll take my family to the theatre to watch my film together. That makes it very special."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

When asked which role has stayed with her the longest, Farin reflected on "Ladies & Gentlemen": "The character Sabila Hossain haunted me for a long time. It was such an emotionally intense role that I actually needed therapy to move past it."

On a lighter note, Farin opened up about her personal thoughts, giving us a glimpse into her personality beyond her professional life. When asked to describe herself in three words, she thoughtfully replied, "Honest, hardworking, and a procrastinator." It's a candid admission, one that speaks to her authenticity and self-awareness.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

As Tasnia Farin steps onto her next chapter, one thing is clear: whether it's through her acting, her voice, or her screen presence, she continues to break barriers and raise expectations. The only question that remains is: will the box-office collections do "Insaaf" to her hard work this Eid?