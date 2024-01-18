5 deserving actors who never won an Emmy

Throughout television history, there are certain performances that persist as amongst the greatest, even without the accolade of an Emmy. These actors not only captivated audiences, but also earned praise from critics, adding a layer of bewilderment to the persistent oversight by the Emmys.

Every year, the list of stars who have never received an Emmy award grows. However, we've narrowed it down to the five most obvious Emmy snubs.

Hugh Laurie as Gregory House

Hugh Laurie is widely acclaimed for his exceptional talent, particularly his portrayal of Dr Gregory House in the medical drama series House. Despite earning critical acclaim and numerous nominations for his outstanding performance, Hugh Laurie remarkably never clinched an Emmy win for his role in House.

Even after receiving a nomination for Supporting Actor in "The Night Manager" in 2016 and a Guest Actor nomination for "Veep" in 2017, the actor faced continued oversight, ultimately leaving him without an Emmy win.

Steve Carell as Michael Scott

The enduring impact of "The Office" stems from its distinctive filming style and the ensemble of characters, notably the iconic portrayal of Michael Scott by Steve Carell. However, Carell never secured an Emmy win for his comedic role. Despite six consecutive nominations during his time on "The Office", a victory eluded him.

Nevertheless, years after its finale, both the series as a whole and Carell's performance continue to be revisited and lauded by critics and audiences alike, cementing its status as an iconic television series from the 2000s.

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman

Bob Odenkirk assumed the role of Saul Goodman in the Breaking Bad spin-off, "Better Call Saul". Initially introduced in "Breaking Bad", Saul swiftly became a fan favourite, thanks to Odenkirk's compelling performance. This popularity prompted further development of the character, exceeding the original plans of the writers.

Despite six Emmy nominations for this role, Odenkirk never secured the award. Following the disappointment at the 75th Emmy Awards, Odenkirk and "Better Call Saul" join the ranks of widely acclaimed series that have been overlooked by the Emmys.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke was widely popular for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones." Clarke received three nominations for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and one for Lead Actress, yet she never secured an Emmy win. While opinions on Daenerys' character arc vary, there's widespread agreement on the quality of Clarke's acting. Throughout her tenure on "Game of Thrones," Clarke earned acclaim for her performance and her portrayal of a powerful female character.

Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan

Michael C Hall takes on the role of the titular antihero in "Dexter", where he dispenses vigilante justice to criminals who have eluded the legal system. Portraying a character like Dexter is challenging, as audiences, despite spending the most time with the protagonist, aren't necessarily meant to endorse every choice. While the response to later seasons is mixed, Hall's performance and the overall reception of the show remain positive.

Despite five Emmy nominations for his work as "Dexter", the award went to actors such as Bryan Cranston and Kyle Chandler instead.