The rise of co-shared workspace

Working conditions are constantly changing, and nowadays people prefer their work environment to be comfortable and peaceful. This is why co-shared workspaces are starting to make a splash in Bangladesh.

The most common misunderstanding about co-shared workspaces is that one particular place is used by many individuals simultaneously. It might give the impression that you have no choice but to work in an uncomfortable setting with a lot of strangers. However, a co-shared workspace actually means that one person can use a particular area for a short time period. But, instead of being empty after they go, that area will be taken by someone else next.

"Co-sharing workspace is made to be separate and not at all invasive. You will have the luxury to take not only a room but also a desk or a sofa. In any situation though, you will be unbothered by the environment as your surroundings will be solely yours for the time you have booked it," informed Adnan Saleh, Partner at FlexiDesk, an innovative and collaborative co-shared workspace in Uttara.

Co-shared workplaces are a modern way to change the culture and setting of work because they lower the costs for businesses and offer many ways for people to network. Another factor contributing to its rapid rise to significance is the accelerated growth of entrepreneurship in the last decade as young people in Bangladesh are becoming more aware of the bigger picture and feeling responsible for the future.

In fact, a co-shared office is great for entrepreneurs because it gives them a place that is both exciting and free of the distractions that come with working from home to plan their daily tasks and the tasks of any employees they may hire.

Expanding further on this, Adnan said, "The co-shared workspace is a ready-made option for any beginner who wants to launch a start-up or wants to downsize their business because ultimately, a big chunk of overhead costs is being saved with this alternative. Actually, we have seen a considerable number of entrepreneurs book our co-shared workspace."

Minhaz Huq, also a Partner at FlexiDesk shed further insight, "At co-shared workspaces like FlexiDesk, we have had foreign company liaison offices and buying houses rent spaces as well. See, you can have all the amenities like electricity, Wi-Fi, clean-ups, refreshments, and more by only paying monthly or yearly rent. So, it takes a big hassle off these people."

Moreover, working alone, in a hostel room, on the couch, or in a crowded coffee shop can be boring, and distracting. This is why a lot of freelancers and remote workers operate out of a co-shared workspace.

"Without maintaining their own office, they may still work, network, socialise, and collaborate with others in an affordable setting," explained Minhaz. "After two to three hours, everyone gets a tea break and comes out to network and grow as a community. We would love to bring more activities in the future as Bangladesh's business sector is growing every day and so are our clients," added Adnan.

With an affordable range of Tk 99 per hour at a desk to a 16 to 20-person conference room of Tk 2000 per hour, FlexiDesk provides an efficient and comfortable work environment. Besides, they provide the option of a virtual office, where you can work from home or abroad and leave your office on FlexiDesk, where you will get the mailing address, phone call answering services, video conferencing, and meeting rooms for a reasonable price.

Are you interested and ready to explore the lively world of co-shared workspaces?

