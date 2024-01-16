Bonna Mirza set to return to stage with Desh Natak

Actress Bonna Mirza initiated her acting journey on the stage, despite gaining recognition and popularity through television. She became involved in theatre during her days as a university student, honing her skills and progressing from there. While achieving success on the TV screen, she consistently maintained her connection with the stage.

However, upon leaving the country, this connection deteriorated. She spent seven consecutive months in the United States, causing a lapse in her acting and participation in theatre. Bonna managed to overcome this setback and returned to the country, reestablishing her theatrical presence – the actress mentioned that she returned to Dhaka last month.

Upon returning home, rather than taking a break, she is dedicating her time to the theatre. Currently, she is deeply involved in the preparation of a new play titled "Paro", written and directed by Masum Reza. This production marks the 25th play for the theatre group Desh Natak.

Bonna said, "'Paro' essentially revolves around the story of a girl, featuring only one character, and I am portraying that role. We've opted for a challenging timeframe of just 20 days for preparation, necessitating continuous and intensive rehearsals."

Director Masum Reza has announced that the play will be performed for the audience at the Studio Theater Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on January 23 and 24 at 7:00pm.

Ayan Chowdhury will serve as the assistant director, Nasirul Haque Khokon and Farooq Khan Titu will manage lighting.

Bonna Mirza is set to return to the United States by the end of the month, concluding her involvement after completing two shows of the play "Paro".