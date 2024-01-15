20 cultural icons, organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak

20 cultural icons and organisations are set to receive the Shilpakala Padak in recognition of their significant contributions to the cultural arena. The Bangladesh Shikpakala Academy (BSA) has been bestowing the prestigious accolade annually since 2013. For the fiscal years 2021 and 2022, a total of 20 individuals and organisations have been selected to be honoured.

Following the policy guidelines of the "Shilpakala Padak", an evaluation committee, comprising 16 members, was formed to meticulously scrutinise the nominations. After thorough review, the committee unanimously selected 20 skilled artistes and institutions for the "Shilpakala Padak" for the years 2021 and 2022, covering 10 out of the 12 available categories.

The chosen individuals and institutions will be presented with a prestigious gold medal bearing the name and monogram of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, along with a certificate and a cheque of Tk 1,00,000 (one lakh).

During a press conference, Liaquat Ali Lucky, the director-general of BSA, expressed his gratitude, stating, "I extend humble respects to the honorable Prime Minister, who, as a great patron of the arts, has given special importance to the discussion, expansion, and development of art and culture in Bangladesh. His inspiration has been pivotal for artistes, writers, and cultural activists.

"I believe that the BSA will play an unparalleled role in transforming Bangladesh into a globally enlightened and creative nation. My heartfelt congratulations to the deserving artists who have received the awards. Warm regards to everyone."

The honourees for 2021 are-- Mohammad Nuruzzaman (instrumentalist), Sharmin Hossain (dance), Sadi Mohammad (vocal), Biren Shome (fine arts), Professor Abdus Selim (dramatics), Mohammad Nohir Uddin (folklore), Dr Matin Rahman (film), Kazi Madina (recitation), MA Majid (Jatra artiste), and Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad (creative cultural unit).

For 2022, the recipients will be-- Foad Nasser (instrumentalist), Saju Ahmed (dance), Elen Mallik (vocal), Professor Alok Rai (fine arts), Khairul Alam Sabuj (dramatics), Sunil Karmakar (folklore), Rafiqul Islam (photography), Mir Barkate Rahman (recitation), Aruna Biswas (Jatra artiste), Dr Safiuddin Ahmed (creative cultural researcher).

The details regarding the award ceremony will be announced by BSA soon.