Can Shilpakala Academy rise again?

Financial irregularities of the past must be properly investigated

It is quite alarming to know the level of corruption that engulfed Shilpakala Academy over the last 15 years or so. According to a report by Prothom Alo, financial irregularities, nepotism in recruitment and promotion, and various other forms of corruption almost crippled this once guiding light of our cultural landscape. The report focuses particularly on the extended tenure of its seven-time director general, Liaquat Ali Lucky, who, since being appointed in 2011, presided over a particularly corrupt and dysfunctional period. He made arbitrary decisions and even misused funds allocated to the academy for personal gain. Despite protests from theatre activists, he was reappointed repeatedly, with the last instance being on March 29, 2023. This speaks volumes about the mismanagement that plagued the institution.

Reportedly, while the annual budgetary allocation for Shilpakala increased tenfold over the last 15 years—its current budget exceeding Tk 100 crore—financial corruption within the institution has risen in parallel. There is an allegation of over Tk 200 crore being misappropriated, which is yet to be investigated properly. Other irregularities include inflating the cost of the same costume five times, withdrawing excess funds for nationwide events, submitting fake vouchers for foreign trips, and providing fraudulent receipts for crores of taka in the name of purchasing artworks. These just sum up the financial misconduct committed during Lucky's tenure.

In addition, while a number of officials close to the former DG received preferential treatment—promotions and postings in Dhaka—in violation of the rules, many others were unjustly denied promotions or even salary increases. Moreover, during this period, district-level cultural activities were reportedly neglected to a considerable extent, with some districts still lacking cultural officers.

The question is, how can the Shilpakala Academy be freed from such practices and restored to its former glory? To achieve this, thorough and fair investigations must be conducted into all the allegations and all those involved in corruption must be held accountable. With Syed Jamil Ahmed, a visionary theatre director, now at the helm, there is hope for a new direction. It is expected that under his leadership, the academy will be run better and become more inclusive and diverse, offering people across the country a space to enjoy or express themselves through arts. This transformation is needed for the academy to reclaim its role as a leading cultural institution.