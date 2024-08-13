Theatre activists demand probe into Liaquat Ali Lucky

Theatre activists and practitioners have called for an investigation into allegations of corruption, nepotism, misconduct, and political bias against Liaquat Ali Lucky, the former director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy who has recently resigned.

They demanded that he must be held accountable and brought to justice.

Liaquat Ali Lucky submitted his resignation to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Monday (August 12), citing personal reasons. Following his resignation, a protest was held in front of Shilpakala Academy, where these demands were voiced.

Sahana Rahman Sumi from pioneering theatre troupe Prachyanat read a statement on behalf of the "Bikkhubdho Theatre Kormigon," outlining seven key demands.

The seven point demands are:

1. A thorough investigation must be conducted into all allegations of corruption, nepotism, misconduct, and political favouritism against Liaquat Ali Lucky, and he must be brought to justice.

2. Action must be taken against other officials and employees of Shilpakala Academy who are similarly accused of corruption, nepotism, misconduct, and political bias.

3. Liaquat Ali Lucky must resign from the Group Theatre Federation.

4. The Group Theatre Federation and Pathanatak Parishad must undergo fundamental reforms, prioritising theatre over greed, power, and nepotism.

5. The goals and objectives of the Group Theater Federation must be reformed to ensure it does not become a tool for authoritarian control. Necessary amendments to the constitution must be made to prevent this.

6. The process of charging and prosecuting those who ordered, participated in, or supported the July killings must begin. Those who supported the killings in any capacity must apologise publicly through the same medium they used to endorse the atrocities.

7. Theatre practice should focus on serving all people and embody the spirit of artistic expression, not as a means of currying favour with those in power.

The protest was attended by prominent figures such as Bakar Bakul from theatre troupe Tarua, Kazi Roksana Ruma from BotTola, and Kazi Toufikul Islam Emon, Rana Naved alongside Prachyanat members. Mohammad Ali Haidar moderated the event.

The protest concluded with a minute of silence in honour of all martyrs. The national anthem was sung to express a commitment to revolutionising theatre in the post-uprising phase.

Liaquat Ali Lucky was appointed as the director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on April 7, 2011. His tenure was extended for the seventh time on March 29, 2023. No one else has held this position for such an extended period in the institution's history.