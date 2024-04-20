Bangladesh joins the prestigious Venice Int’l Art Biennale

Bangladesh once again entered the esteemed Venice International Art Biennale, in line with continuing its tradition, The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, proudly represents the nation in this prestigious event. The central theme of this year's biennale is 'Foreigners Everywhere', providing a platform for global dialogue and artistic exploration.

The Bangladesh pavilion, titled "Yearning for Harmony: In the Crisis of Civilization", was officially unveiled in the picturesque city of Venice on April 18, 2024. The inauguration ceremony drew a sizable crowd of artists, art enthusiasts, critics, journalists, members of the expatriate Bangladeshi community, educators, and dignitaries. Leading the six-member Bangladeshi delegation was Mr Liaquat Ali Lucky, the director general of Shilpakala Academy.

Photo: Courtesy

The Consul General M J H Jabed of Bangladesh in Milan, Honorary Consul Avv Fabrizio Ippolito D'Avino of Bangladesh in Venice, and Viviana Vannucci, the curator of the Bangladesh pavilion, graced the ceremony with their presences.

Addressing the international audience, the director general of Shilpakala Academy proudly highlighted Bangladesh's participation in the Venice Biennale. He emphasised that the artworks showcased in the Bangladesh pavilion represent a diverse array of talents, featuring both established and emerging artists from the country. Additionally, he noted Bangladesh's hosting of the Asian Art Biennale, which has gained attention from art enthusiasts worldwide.

He extended a warm invitation to Italian artists and art critics to participate in upcoming art events to be hosted in Bangladesh.

The Consul General M J H Jabed highlighted the significance of cultural collaboration between Bangladesh and Italy, noting the recent signing of a Cultural Cooperation Agreement during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit. This agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two nations in the cultural sphere. He emphasised Bangladesh's rich artistic heritage, underscoring the importance of showcasing it to the global community.

The consul general also highlighted the significance of cultural diplomacy as a priority area in the Public Diplomacy efforts of the present government. From the Bangladesh delegation, Joint Secretary Nafriza Shayma of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and Professor Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash, a recipient of the Ekushey Padak award, shared their perspectives on the occasion.

This marks Bangladesh's fifth consecutive participation in the Venice Biennale. The six-month-long event will continue until the end of November 2024.