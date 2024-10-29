Shilpakala Academy announces week-long Jatra festival

Theatre & Arts
Photos: Collected

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is set to launch a seven-day Jatra Festival, celebrating the enduring tradition of Jatra Pala, a folk theatre form deeply rooted in Bengal's cultural heritage. Recognised as a powerful medium of reflection on rural life and social realities, Jatra remains beloved for its unique blend of entertainment and societal introspection.

In the spirit of post-July Revolution rejuvenation, Shilpakala Academy seeks to reinvigorate cultural expressions across all social layers. With the theme "In fear, we falter; in defiance, we are Bangladesh," the festival will run from November 1 to November 7 at Mukto Moncho in Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. 

Jatra Festival

Each evening from 6pm to 9pm, seven registered Jatra troupes from across the country will perform a diverse selection of historical and socially-themed plays, showcasing the depth and vibrancy of this art form.

The festival's opening ceremony on November 1 will feature key figures in the cultural community. Israfill Mazumdar, a leader from the 1969 mass uprising, will attend as the chief guest. Esteemed Jatra artiste Anima Dey will also be present as a special guest, while Faiz Zahir, director of the Theater and Film Department at the Shilpakala Academy, will deliver the welcome address. Dr Syed Jamil Ahmed, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and a prominent theatre director and educator, will preside over the event.

Jatra Festival

The festival will open with the play "Nihoto Golap" by Surubhi Opera, written by Agontuk and directed by Kabir Khan. 

On November 2, New Shamim Natya Sangstha will present "Anarkali", penned by Prasad Krishna Bhattacharya and directed by Shamim Khandakar. November 3 will feature "Meghe Dhaka Tara", written by Ranjan Debnath and directed by Manas Kumar, performed by Bongo Bani Opera. 

Nor-Narayan Opera will perform "Lalon Fakir" on November 4, written by Devendranath and directed by Brojen Kumar Biswas. Bondhu Opera will showcase "Apon Dulaal", written by Shamsul Haque and directed by Monir Hossain, on November 5. 

Jatra Festival

On November 6, "Phoolan Devi", written by Purnendu Roy and directed by Sheikh Rafiqul, will be staged by Sharmin Opera. 

The festival will conclude on November 7 with Jatrabandhu Opera performing "Nawab Siraj-ud-Doula", written by Sri Sachin Nath Sen and directed by Abul Hashem.

