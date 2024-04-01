Canadian Bangla Theatre Alliance celebrates World Theatre Day

Canadian Bangla Theatre Alliance has celebrated World Theatre Day with cultural programmes and soulful discussions.

The celebratory program took place at Danforth's Film Forum in Toronto on March 30, 2024 at 4 pm.

A group of Bangali theatre practitioners and activists in Toronto, Canada, organised and worked together to make this initiative successful.

Ekushey Padak-winning theatre personality and freedom fighter Jamil Chowdhury was present as guest speaker at the event.

Aruna Haider and Ittela Ali commenced the event by presenting the history of Bangladeshi theatre throughout the last 32 years, stressing the Bengali theatre practice in the diaspora.

Mohammad Habibullah Dulal of Bangladesh Theatre, Asif Chowdhury of Onnoswar Theatre, Mac Azad of Mac Theatre, Tapan Saeed of Udichi, Imammul Haque of Theatre Folks, and Subrata Puru of Natyasangha Canada were present at the event, amongst others.

Sadi Ahmed, convener of the Toronto Bangla Book Fair, and Sharmin Shormi, on behalf of the Toronto Film Forum, addressed the crowd, congratulating the new organisation.

At the event, theatre personality Selim Chowdhury read the biography of Norwegian writer, playwright, and Nobel laureate Jon Foss, followed by a cultural programme.

