Nibir’s health condition improves, Kumar Bishwajit asks for prayers

Renowned singer Kumar Bishwajit's son, Nibir Kumar's health condition has improved, said the singer to The Daily Star, requesting his well-wishers to pray for his son.

The veteran singer and his wife, Naima Sultana, have been in Toronto, Canada, for the past ten months since the deadly accident that almost killed Nibir. The singer said that they are both trying their best to be with their son, and his condition is slowly improving.

"Nibir was injured severely, with several parts of his body being burned. He had undergone several critical surgeries in the last ten months, and now he is responding to our calls a little. It's great news for us."

"Nibir is our only child, and our lives revolve around him. I cannot express how much pain we are going through seeing our son suffering like this. I request all my loved ones and well-wishers to pray for Nibir so that he gets well soon. That is the only thing I want as a parent," Kumar concluded.

The singer recently came to Dhaka for a week and returned to Toronto to be with his family there.

Three Bangladeshi students were killed in the same road accident that critically injured Nibir Kumar in Canada's Toronto on February 13, this year. The deceased were identified as Shahriar Khan, Angela Barai, and Aryan Dipta. All four of them are students of Humber College.