Kumar Bishwajit dedicates new song to ailing son Nibir

One of the most popular singers in the country, Kumar Bishwajit, is set to release a song tomorrow, titled "Nibir Opekkha Korchhe" – dedicated to his only child Nibir Kumar. His son has been in critical condition for the last eight months following a fatal accident in Canada. The singer has also been by his son's side since then.

The song follows up on a musician's (Kumar Bishwajit himself) journey in grief and earnest solicitation in pursuit of his son's recovery. It is going to be released on Thursday from 18 banners across the country.

Penned by Hasanuzzaman Masum, the song features lines, "Bristy ekhon ar bhalo lagena… Tobu Sarakkhon amar hridoy mon Nibir opekkha korche," which loosely translates to, "The sound of rain seems like someone's earnest tears to me now, don't the clouds in the sky delineate the pain in my heart! The rain freezes my heart in grief as I constantly wait for my beloved Nibir."

Regarding the song, Kumar said, "I wouldn't call this a mere song, I would call it the deepest grief and desire of a father whose son is suffering from a critical state. I never thought I would be able to sing again after the accident that took away Nibir's three friends and his health. I have been waiting for months just to hear his voice once. I am not being able to cope with the loss of his three friends as well, who were like my own children. In this state of mind, I had no strength left in me to sing again."

Photos: Collected

"However, when I went to Bangladesh a couple of months ago, the composer of the song, Kishore Das, and lyricist Hasanuzzaman Masum requested that I voice the song. I had no intention of singing again as I don't feel alive anymore, but when I heard the lyrics, I could really resonate with the song. The lyrics were what I was feeling inside but couldn't express for long, that is why I decided to sing," stated Kumar.

Three Bangladeshi students were killed in the same road accident that critically injured Nibir Kumar in Canada's Toronto city on February 13, last year. The deceased were Shahriar Khan, Angela Barai, and Aryan Dipta. All four of them were students of Humber College, at the time of the accident.